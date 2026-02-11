ABP Network Ideas Of India Summit 2026: When & Where To Watch The Event Live

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Network Ideas Of India 2026: The Ideas of India Summit by ABP Network is set to run over two packed days, and many people are searching for one simple thing: where and when to watch the event. The summit will be held offline in Mumbai, but viewers can also follow sessions through ABP’s official platforms. The event brings together politicians, diplomats, artists, tech leaders, and policy experts, so interest is naturally high.

If you’re planning to attend or watch online, here’s a clear and simple guide with all the confirmed viewing details available right now.

Where To Watch The Ideas Of India Event Live

The Ideas of India event will take place at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai on February 27 and 28, 2026. This is the confirmed physical venue mentioned in the official event document. Entry at the venue is usually based on registration, invites, or passes issued by the organisers.

For viewers who are not attending in person, sessions are expected to be available through ABP Network’s official platforms.

You can follow the event coverage on ABP Network TV channels and their digital platforms. These typically include their official YouTube channels, ABP Live website, and mobile app.

Some sessions may also be streamed through official social media handles on YouTube, Facebook, or X. However, platform-wise session streaming can vary, so viewers should check ABP Network’s verified pages for live links on event days. Right now, no single exclusive streaming platform has been officially listed in the event document.

When To Watch The Ideas Of India Summit Sessions

The Ideas of India summit will run on 27th and 28th February 2026. Sessions are scheduled across both days. As per the event schedule pattern, discussions usually begin around mid-morning and continue till evening.

Most days are divided into topic blocks. Morning and afternoon sessions generally focus on geopolitics, governance, economy, and technology. Late afternoon and evening slots often feature headline political figures, cinema personalities, and music icons.

Because speaker sessions are staggered, viewers who want to watch specific names should track the day-wise session timetable released by the organisers. Checking ABP Network’s official schedule posts before the event will help you catch the exact sessions you don’t want to miss.