HomeIdeas Of IndiaABP Network Ideas Of India Summit 2026: Shashi Tharoor, Anupam Kher & Other Top Speakers Revealed

ABP Network Ideas Of India Summit 2026: Shashi Tharoor, Anupam Kher & Other Top Speakers Revealed

The Ideas of India Summit 2026 speaker list includes major political leaders, diplomats and film personalities, making it one of the most diverse and high-profile public affairs events this year.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Network Ideas Of India 2026: The upcoming Ideas of India Summit by ABP Network is already creating buzz because of its powerful speaker list. Scheduled for February 27-28 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, the summit will bring together well-known public figures from politics, diplomacy, technology, cinema, and music. The focus this year is clearly on voices that shape opinion and policy. From global strategists to Indian political leaders and top artists, the speaker line-up shows a strong mix of serious policy talk and creative insight. 

With cross-sector sessions planned across two days, the spotlight remains firmly on who is speaking and what perspectives they bring to the stage.

Ideas Of India Speakers List Includes Global Strategists & Diplomats

The Ideas of India speakers list features several globally respected thinkers. American political scientist John Mearsheimer, Chinese scholar Yan Xuetong, and global affairs expert Monica Duffy Toft will lead key geopolitical discussions. Their sessions are expected to cover world order shifts, power balance, and security concerns.

India’s diplomatic voices are also strongly present. Former envoys Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ranjit Rae, and Ashok K. Kantha will discuss regional relations and strategic challenges. 

A rare joint session between former RAW chief A. S. Dulat and former ISI chief Asad Durrani are also planned, which is likely to draw major attention for its cross-border security insights.

Ideas Of India Summit Speakers From Politics, Tech, Cinema & Music

Among Indian leaders, Shashi Tharoor will speak on history and statecraft, while Devendra Fadnavis will focus on Maharashtra’s infrastructure growth. Policy expert Amitabh Kant is set to discuss governance reforms. 

In technology, Pratyush Kumar will talk about India’s AI model development, and health specialist Ambrish Mithal will cover metabolic care trends.

Creative industry speakers add a different flavour. Actor Anupam Kher will share lessons from his long career. Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh will discuss global storytelling. 

Music sessions will feature Shreya Ghoshal, Kavita Seth, Madhubanti Bagchi, Kanishk Seth, and Adnan Sami, making the speaker roster both diverse and high impact.

Breaking: Jaishankar to Visit Netherlands, Denmark, and Germany After Operation Sindoor

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the Ideas of India Summit happening?

The Ideas of India Summit will take place on February 27-28 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

Who are some of the prominent global strategists speaking at the summit?

The summit features global thinkers like American political scientist John Mearsheimer, Chinese scholar Yan Xuetong, and global affairs expert Monica Duffy Toft.

What topics will Indian political leaders be discussing?

Shashi Tharoor will speak on history and statecraft, Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra's infrastructure growth, and Amitabh Kant on governance reforms.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 04:20 PM (IST)
