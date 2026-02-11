Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Network Ideas Of India 2026: The upcoming Ideas of India Summit by ABP Network is already creating buzz because of its powerful speaker list. Scheduled for February 27-28 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, the summit will bring together well-known public figures from politics, diplomacy, technology, cinema, and music. The focus this year is clearly on voices that shape opinion and policy. From global strategists to Indian political leaders and top artists, the speaker line-up shows a strong mix of serious policy talk and creative insight.

With cross-sector sessions planned across two days, the spotlight remains firmly on who is speaking and what perspectives they bring to the stage.

Ideas Of India Speakers List Includes Global Strategists & Diplomats

The Ideas of India speakers list features several globally respected thinkers. American political scientist John Mearsheimer, Chinese scholar Yan Xuetong, and global affairs expert Monica Duffy Toft will lead key geopolitical discussions. Their sessions are expected to cover world order shifts, power balance, and security concerns.

India’s diplomatic voices are also strongly present. Former envoys Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Ranjit Rae, and Ashok K. Kantha will discuss regional relations and strategic challenges.

A rare joint session between former RAW chief A. S. Dulat and former ISI chief Asad Durrani are also planned, which is likely to draw major attention for its cross-border security insights.

Ideas Of India Summit Speakers From Politics, Tech, Cinema & Music

Among Indian leaders, Shashi Tharoor will speak on history and statecraft, while Devendra Fadnavis will focus on Maharashtra’s infrastructure growth. Policy expert Amitabh Kant is set to discuss governance reforms.

In technology, Pratyush Kumar will talk about India’s AI model development, and health specialist Ambrish Mithal will cover metabolic care trends.

Creative industry speakers add a different flavour. Actor Anupam Kher will share lessons from his long career. Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh will discuss global storytelling.

Music sessions will feature Shreya Ghoshal, Kavita Seth, Madhubanti Bagchi, Kanishk Seth, and Adnan Sami, making the speaker roster both diverse and high impact.