ABP Ideas Of India Summit 2026: Where To Watch The Summit Live & When It Starts

The ABP Network Ideas of India 2026 summit takes place at Grand Hyatt Mumbai. Viewers can stream sessions live online or watch telecast coverage across ABP Network channels.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

ABP Network Ideas Of India 2026: The ABP Network Ideas of India 2026 summit is almost here, and excitement is building fast. The two-day event will be held in Mumbai and will feature top politicians, diplomats, business leaders, artists, and policy experts. Many people are searching for simple details: where to watch it and when it starts. 

While the summit will be hosted offline at a premium venue, viewers across India can also follow the sessions online through ABP’s official platforms. Here is a clear and easy guide.

ABP Network Ideas Of India 2026 Live Streaming Details

The ABP Network Ideas of India 2026 event will take place at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, on February 27 and 28, 2026. This is the confirmed venue for the offline summit. Entry to the physical event is usually allowed through prior registration, special invites, or official passes issued by the organisers.

For viewers who cannot attend in person, the good news is that sessions will be accessible through ABP Network’s official platforms. You can watch live coverage on ABP Network TV channels. The summit is also expected to stream on the ABP Live website and mobile app.

In addition, some sessions may appear on ABP’s verified YouTube channel and official social media handles like Facebook and X. Viewers should check ABP Network’s official pages for confirmed live links on the event days.

ABP Ideas Of India 2026 Date, Timings And Session Schedule

The ABP Ideas of India 2026 summit will run for two full days, February 27 and February 28, 2026. Sessions usually begin in the mid-morning and continue till evening. Each day is divided into multiple discussion blocks covering different topics.

Morning and afternoon sessions often focus on geopolitics, economy, governance, and technology. Later sessions usually feature major political leaders, cinema personalities, and cultural icons.

If you want to watch a specific speaker, it is best to follow the official day-wise session schedule released by ABP Network. Keeping an eye on their updates will help you catch the sessions you are most interested in without missing important moments.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where is the ABP Network Ideas of India 2026 summit?

The summit will be held in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt on February 27 and 28, 2026. It's a two-day offline event.

How can I watch the ABP Network Ideas of India 2026 summit?

You can watch sessions online through ABP Network's official platforms, including their TV channels, ABP Live website, and mobile app. Some content may also be on their YouTube and social media.

What is the schedule for the ABP Network Ideas of India 2026 summit?

The summit runs for two days, February 27 and 28, 2026. Sessions typically start mid-morning and continue into the evening, covering various topics.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
