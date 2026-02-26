ABP Ideas Of India Summit 2026: Where To Watch The Summit Live & When It Starts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





ABP Network Ideas Of India 2026: The ABP Network Ideas of India 2026 summit is almost here, and excitement is building fast. The two-day event will be held in Mumbai and will feature top politicians, diplomats, business leaders, artists, and policy experts. Many people are searching for simple details: where to watch it and when it starts.

While the summit will be hosted offline at a premium venue, viewers across India can also follow the sessions online through ABP’s official platforms. Here is a clear and easy guide.

ABP Network Ideas Of India 2026 Live Streaming Details

The ABP Network Ideas of India 2026 event will take place at the Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, on February 27 and 28, 2026. This is the confirmed venue for the offline summit. Entry to the physical event is usually allowed through prior registration, special invites, or official passes issued by the organisers.

For viewers who cannot attend in person, the good news is that sessions will be accessible through ABP Network’s official platforms. You can watch live coverage on ABP Network TV channels. The summit is also expected to stream on the ABP Live website and mobile app.

In addition, some sessions may appear on ABP’s verified YouTube channel and official social media handles like Facebook and X. Viewers should check ABP Network’s official pages for confirmed live links on the event days.

ABP Ideas Of India 2026 Date, Timings And Session Schedule

The ABP Ideas of India 2026 summit will run for two full days, February 27 and February 28, 2026. Sessions usually begin in the mid-morning and continue till evening. Each day is divided into multiple discussion blocks covering different topics.

Morning and afternoon sessions often focus on geopolitics, economy, governance, and technology. Later sessions usually feature major political leaders, cinema personalities, and cultural icons.

If you want to watch a specific speaker, it is best to follow the official day-wise session schedule released by ABP Network. Keeping an eye on their updates will help you catch the sessions you are most interested in without missing important moments.