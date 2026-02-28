Ideas Of India Summit 2026: 'I Hate Being Comfortable,' Sanya Malhotra On Exploring Every Role

At the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit 2026, an inspiring and thought-provoking conversation unfolded under the theme ‘The Natural: Sparkle and Spontaneity’, capturing the imagination of audiences across the nation.

Adding both star power and insight to the discussion, Sanya Malhotra shared her perspectives, making the session even more engaging and memorable.

'Dangal Helped Me Prove Myself'

Sanya described her debut film as a milestone that allowed her to showcase her talent to the world. She said, “Dangal was the kind of film that helped me prove myself as an actor. It was an overall performance, and I felt every moment on screen mattered.” The young actor emphasized that audiences related closely with her character, which made her performance even more meaningful. The connection she felt with viewers reinforced her commitment to choosing roles that leave an impact.

Reflecting on her journey, Sanya revealed how her debut opened doors in Bollywood. She stated, “I got most of the opportunities because my debut was Dangal. It laid the foundation for everything that followed.” Her words highlight the significance of a strong debut and how a single performance can shape an actor’s career trajectory in the competitive world of Indian cinema.

Sanya Malhotra’s Recent Work Highlights

Sanya Malhotra was most recently seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar, a Karan Johar-produced film featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Rohit Saraf alongside her. Prior to this, she captivated audiences in Mrs., an Indian Hindi-language drama directed by Arati Kadav. Mrs. is a remake of the acclaimed 2021 Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, where Sanya plays a newly-wed navigating regressive patriarchal traditions.

From heartfelt dramas to high-profile Bollywood productions, Sanya continues to impress with her versatility and authenticity. Her ability to breathe life into every character has established her as one of the most promising and talented actresses in contemporary Indian cinema.