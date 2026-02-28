Ideas Of India 2026: From Nirbhaya To ‘007’; Stories Of Courage, Reform And Relentless Change

At the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit 2026, a powerful and deeply reflective session unfolded under the theme ‘Ordinary People: Extraordinary Achievement’. The discussion brought together voices who have shaped change in their respective fields, from law and governance to sports. On stage were Rohan Mahajan, Senior Advocate and Founder of LawRato.com; Dr. Udaykumar I.R. Shiroorkar, Former Assistant Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation; and Ganga Sambhaji Kadam, Vice-Captain of the Indian Women’s Blind Cricket Team.

What followed was not just a conversation, it was a reminder of how individuals can influence systems, laws, and lives.

‘Nirbhaya’s Parents Were Stopped At The Supreme Court’: Rohan Mahajan

Recalling a defining moment from the Nirbhaya case, Rohan Mahajan shared an incident that deeply shaped him.

“My team informed me that Nirbhaya’s parents had reached out. Initially, I thought it was a prank. But in 2016, when the matter was before the Supreme Court, they had received a letter stating they were not parties to the case, and were being denied entry.”

His words highlighted the painful procedural barriers even victims’ families can face.

Explaining the so-called “Nirbhaya Act”, he clarified:

“It wasn’t a single law, but a comprehensive set of amendments to criminal legislation.”

The IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act were amended. The definition of rape was expanded to include workplace sexual harassment, acid attacks, digital and object penetration, and voyeurism. Punishments became stricter, including the death penalty in certain cases. Fast-track courts and the Nirbhaya Fund were introduced, reshaping India’s legal response to sexual violence.

Changing The System From Within: Dr Udaykumar Shiroorkar’s Silent Revolution

Dr Shiroorkar’s journey began underground, literally.

An engineer by profession, he worked for 14 years in Mumbai’s drainage system, spending night after night ensuring workers’ safety inside 30-foot-deep manholes filled with toxic gases.

“Every time someone descended, it was a risk to life. I monitored from above with anxiety. I wanted to reduce that contact time.”

He worked alongside labourers, earning their trust, and eventually helped eliminate night shifts entirely. Later, as Assistant Commissioner, he addressed another systemic injustice, non-SSC workers earning ₹6,000 less and denied promotions.

Convincing employees aged 32 to 55 to return to night school was daunting.

“When workers trust their leader, they follow with faith. That trust was my greatest strength.”

All 23 passed their exams. A film based on his journey amplified the movement, inspiring nearly 1,000 admissions in Maharashtra night schools.

‘007’ And The Spirit Of Leadership: Ganga Sambhaji Kadam’s Journey

From Maharashtra captain to India’s vice-captain, Ganga Kadam embodies resilience.

She draws inspiration from Harmanpreet Kaur’s intensity and empathy.

“On the field she is fierce, but off it she reassures every player, ‘Missed this one? The next will be yours.’”

From Rohit Sharma, she admires calm leadership and equality.

Her nickname “007” was born when jersey number 7 was unavailable. During the 2023 IBAC World Cup in England, an umpire called her “James Bond”, and she later discovered the association, a proud moment.

Yet her journey carries emotional depth. After winning Player of the Match in Sri Lanka, she called home, only to learn her mother was at work in the fields and there was no television.

“I was upset then. Later, I understood the sacrifice.”

The next day, her mother watched from a neighbour’s house.

From fields to international cricket, her ‘007’ jersey symbolises courage, responsibility and a daughter carrying her family’s dreams.