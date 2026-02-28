Ideas of India 2026: How To Win Over Audiences? Kanu Behl, Aranya Sahay And Christo Tomy Explain
Ideas of India 2026: Directors Kanu Behl, Aranya Sahay and Christo Tomy graced the ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit 2026, where they spoke during a session titled “How to Win Viewers - The Director’s Cut.” The discussion was moderated by actor Gul Panag.
Christo Tomy said that filmmakers often graduate from film school with an idealistic outlook but must understand the audience’s space and expectations. “Audience is God,” he declared, stressing the importance of staying connected to viewers.
Aranya Sahay emphasised the need for balance in storytelling. According to him, filmmakers should strive to create something distinct each time while ensuring that the narrative still feels familiar enough for audiences to relate to.
Kanu Behl, however, offered a different take. “Don’t think about the viewers when you write,” he said, adding that he considers himself the first audience for his work.