Ideas of India 2026: How To Win Over Audiences? Kanu Behl, Aranya Sahay And Christo Tomy Explain

Ideas of India 2026: How To Win Over Audiences? Kanu Behl, Aranya Sahay And Christo Tomy Explain

Ideas of India 2026: Directors Kanu Behl, Aranya Sahay and Christo Tomy shared their views on how filmmakers can win over viewers.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 11:34 AM (IST)

Ideas of India 2026: Directors Kanu Behl, Aranya Sahay and Christo Tomy graced the ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit 2026, where they spoke during a session titled “How to Win Viewers - The Director’s Cut.” The discussion was moderated by actor Gul Panag.

Christo Tomy said that filmmakers often graduate from film school with an idealistic outlook but must understand the audience’s space and expectations. “Audience is God,” he declared, stressing the importance of staying connected to viewers.

Aranya Sahay emphasised the need for balance in storytelling. According to him, filmmakers should strive to create something distinct each time while ensuring that the narrative still feels familiar enough for audiences to relate to.

Kanu Behl, however, offered a different take. “Don’t think about the viewers when you write,” he said, adding that he considers himself the first audience for his work.

ABP Network is hosting the fifth edition of its flagship Ideas of India Summit on February 27 and 28, 2026, bringing together leading policymakers, industry stalwarts, and cultural icons to deliberate on India’s evolving global role.
 
The summit, being held in Mumbai, comes at a crucial juncture as India moves closer to the centenary of its independence in 2047. Key discussions are expected to revolve around the country’s economic growth trajectory, its relationship with the United States, and the emerging global power structure.

Theme Focuses on ‘The New World Order’

This year’s theme, ‘The New World Order’, will spotlight India’s journey towards 2047, with conversations centred on building an Aatmanirbhar economy, celebrating extraordinary national achievements, sharing stories from the heartland, and examining economic and cultural transformation.

Platform for Big Ideas and Global Conversations

Continuing its tradition, the Ideas of India Summit will convene prominent voices from across sectors to explore India’s expanding global footprint. The event aims to highlight opportunities emerging through innovation, talent, and transformative ideas that are shaping the nation’s future.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 28 Feb 2026 11:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ideas Of India Summit Ideas Of India Ideas Of India 2026
