Ideas of India 2026: Directors Kanu Behl, Aranya Sahay and Christo Tomy graced the ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit 2026, where they spoke during a session titled “How to Win Viewers - The Director’s Cut.” The discussion was moderated by actor Gul Panag.

Christo Tomy said that filmmakers often graduate from film school with an idealistic outlook but must understand the audience’s space and expectations. “Audience is God,” he declared, stressing the importance of staying connected to viewers.

Aranya Sahay emphasised the need for balance in storytelling. According to him, filmmakers should strive to create something distinct each time while ensuring that the narrative still feels familiar enough for audiences to relate to.

Kanu Behl, however, offered a different take. “Don’t think about the viewers when you write,” he said, adding that he considers himself the first audience for his work.

ABP Network is hosting the fifth edition of its flagship Ideas of India Summit on February 27 and 28, 2026, bringing together leading policymakers, industry stalwarts, and cultural icons to deliberate on India’s evolving global role.

The summit, being held in Mumbai, comes at a crucial juncture as India moves closer to the centenary of its independence in 2047. Key discussions are expected to revolve around the country’s economic growth trajectory, its relationship with the United States, and the emerging global power structure.

