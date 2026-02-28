Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ideas Of India Summit 2026: Speaking at the summit hosted by ABP Network, Professor Harsh V. Pant laid out why India may be uniquely positioned to benefit from global turbulence — provided it undertakes critical reforms. Participating in the session titled "Advantage India? Potential and Possibilities" on Day 2 of the summit, Pant argued that the international system has undergone rapid and profound changes over the past two years.

How Global Power Shifts Are Creating Space For India

Pant noted that international politics today looks markedly different from even the recent past. Despite uncertainty, he emphasised that India continues to be viewed as a key opportunity hub.

Pant said: "International politics have changed significantly in the past two years, making it difficult to comprehend the trajectory compared to before. India is still seen as a land of opportunity, with world leaders courting New Delhi in just this short span. The Canadian Prime Minister is visiting today, and everyone is responding to the Trump 2.0 movement."

He underlined several enduring things for India — China’s strategic challenge, the Indo-Pacific framework, India’s technological capabilities, economic growth trajectory, political stability, and democratic credentials.

He pointed out that major global leaders are actively engaging New Delhi, highlighting the visit of the Canadian Prime Minister as a sign of sustained diplomatic interest. Referring to geopolitical churn triggered by Trump’s return, Pant observed that governments worldwide are recalibrating their strategies in response to what many describe as the Trump 2.0 phase.

Why Trump 2.0 May Not Be Disruptive For India

Addressing concerns about potential instability, Pant said there had been apprehension that Trump would be disruptive, but not necessarily disruptive to India.

“What this crisis has perhaps achieved is awakening us to the need for much-needed reforms,” he said, stressing that reforms are essential to safeguard India’s interests and strengthen its global voice.

Pant said, "American domestic politics has changed. Trump is a manifestation of something much deeper in the US. India wants to reach out, but America pulls back. This is exactly the opposite of what used to happen. Earlier, India did not want an alliance. This continues even now. In the US, they are challenging their old relationships, old economic norms, and globalisation. India is still far off from that shift. We are in a different world in that sense and have strategic space to manoeuvre."

Pant said that they used to talk about multipolarity and bipolarity, but that Trump had single-handedly brought about a new world order. He added that their response to Trump had been dignified, cautious, and firm about red lines.

Reforms Key To Protecting India’s Global Interests

Pant argued that to project influence effectively and ensure its voice is heard in global forums, India must accelerate internal reforms. He maintained that external turbulence should serve as a catalyst for domestic strengthening rather than complacency.

“Trump is a factor, and he will continue to be a factor,” Pant remarked, suggesting that Indian policymakers must account for shifting American priorities while preserving strategic autonomy.

US-Pak Relations

On ‘Trump’s liking for Pakistan’, Harsh said, "The Pakistanis have played to his ego; they have a long history of working with US leaders. India does not need to worry in the context of Pakistan, as its economic development speaks for itself."

ABP's Ideas Of India 2026: Debating ‘The New World Order’

This year’s summit, themed The New World Order, brings together leaders from politics, business, technology, culture, and global thought leadership. Through wide-ranging discussions, the platform seeks to examine how India can shape — and not merely react to — emerging global realities.



Who Is Harsh V Pant?

Pant, who serves as Visiting Professor at the King’s India Institute at King's College London, is also Director of Studies and Head of the Strategic Studies Programme at Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi. His research focuses on Asian security issues, and he has authored several influential works on India’s foreign and defence policy.