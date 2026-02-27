The requirement for parental consent is to prevent fraud and protect young people from identity-based deception. It aims to stop individuals from forging identities or documents to get married.
'To Protect Gen-Z': Gujarat Dy CM Says No Marriage Registration Without Parents’ Consent
Gujarat Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi clarified that while not altering the core law, the amendment addresses procedural gaps, allowing parents a month to object to marriages involving forged identities.
Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has said that marriages in the state will not be registered without parental consent, asserting that the move is aimed at preventing fraud and protecting young people from identity-based deception.
Speaking at the ABP Ideas of India Summit on the amendment to the marriage registration process, Sanghavi clarified that under the revised framework, even if a man and woman are of legal age, registration of their marriage will require the approval of their parents.
“If someone changes their name and marries to deceive, action will be taken,” Sanghavi said. “If a Salim becomes Suresh to marry, I will not spare him.”
‘Move Meant to Protect Gen-Z’
Sanghavi described the measure as a safeguard for the younger generation, stating that several cases had surfaced where individuals allegedly forged identities or documents to enter into marriage.
“This is to protect Gen-Z,” he said, adding that in certain instances, authorities had issued notices to parents after discovering discrepancies in identity details. However, he maintained that the government had not stopped anyone from registering their marriage.
According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the government has not altered the core legislation but has addressed procedural gaps. “We did not change the Act. We only fulfilled the errors in the Act,” he said.
One-Month Window for Objections
Under the updated process, parents will have one month to raise objections after being notified. If it is found that parents are coercing their daughters or attempting to block a marriage unfairly, action will be taken against them as well, Sanghavi said.
He emphasised that the intent of the amendment is to curb marriages conducted using forged identities or falsified documents, rather than to interfere with lawful unions.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why will parental consent be required for marriage registration in Gujarat?
Does this new rule apply to couples of legal age?
Yes, even if both individuals are of legal age, parental approval will be necessary for their marriage to be registered under the revised framework.
What action will be taken against those who use fake identities to marry?
Action will be taken against individuals who change their name or use forged documents to deceive and get married. This is to ensure the integrity of the marriage registration process.
How long do parents have to raise objections to a marriage?
Parents will have a one-month window to raise objections after being notified about a marriage registration. Action may be taken against parents if they unfairly block a marriage or coerce their daughters.