'To Protect Gen-Z': Gujarat Dy CM Says No Marriage Registration Without Parents’ Consent

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi has said that marriages in the state will not be registered without parental consent, asserting that the move is aimed at preventing fraud and protecting young people from identity-based deception.

Speaking at the ABP Ideas of India Summit on the amendment to the marriage registration process, Sanghavi clarified that under the revised framework, even if a man and woman are of legal age, registration of their marriage will require the approval of their parents.

“If someone changes their name and marries to deceive, action will be taken,” Sanghavi said. “If a Salim becomes Suresh to marry, I will not spare him.”

‘Move Meant to Protect Gen-Z’

Sanghavi described the measure as a safeguard for the younger generation, stating that several cases had surfaced where individuals allegedly forged identities or documents to enter into marriage.

“This is to protect Gen-Z,” he said, adding that in certain instances, authorities had issued notices to parents after discovering discrepancies in identity details. However, he maintained that the government had not stopped anyone from registering their marriage.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, the government has not altered the core legislation but has addressed procedural gaps. “We did not change the Act. We only fulfilled the errors in the Act,” he said.

One-Month Window for Objections

Under the updated process, parents will have one month to raise objections after being notified. If it is found that parents are coercing their daughters or attempting to block a marriage unfairly, action will be taken against them as well, Sanghavi said.

He emphasised that the intent of the amendment is to curb marriages conducted using forged identities or falsified documents, rather than to interfere with lawful unions.