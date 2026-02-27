Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







At the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit 2026, one of the most powerful and intellectually stirring conversations unfolded around a theme that defines modern existence, ‘The Art of Resilience’. In an era shaped by uncertainty, comparison culture and emotional volatility, the session resonated deeply with audiences seeking mental clarity, identity stability and inner strength.

Among the distinguished speakers, Gauranga Das delivered a reflective, historically rooted and psychologically sharp perspective on mastering the mind. Drawing from the Bhagavad Gita and lived experience, he argued that resilience is not passive endurance, it is conscious emotional regulation guided by wisdom.

ALSO READ: Ideas Of India 2026: 'I Was Always Curious About Mystery Of Death, Got The Answer...', Says Gauranga Das

DOUBT: The Hidden Enemy Of The Mind

Mental collapse, he asserted, rarely begins with failure. It begins with doubt.

Presenting a structured breakdown inspired by the Gita, he decoded DOUBT as a psychological sequence that silently destabilises individuals.

“D stands for the conflict between desire and fear.”

When ambition collides with insecurity, clarity weakens. The mind splits between what it wants and what it fears.

“Then comes O, you stop seeing opportunities and begin seeing only obstacles.”

Perception shifts. Possibilities shrink. The world appears restrictive.

“U stands for unseen strengths. Because of fear, you fail to recognise the strengths you already possess.”

Self-doubt clouds capability. Potential remains unused.

“B stands for bias. Objectivity fades. Confusion intensifies.”

Judgement becomes distorted. Emotions overpower reason.

“And T stands for total collapse.”

What begins as a small internal conflict ends in emotional breakdown. For Gauranga Das, resilience begins by interrupting this chain.

Arjuna: The First Case Study Of Identity Breakdown

He turned to the Mahabharata’s battlefield as a timeless psychological case study.

Arjuna was powerful, wealthy and supremely skilled. Yet when placed in front of Duryodhan, Bhishm and Dronacharya, his identity fractured.

Before Duryodhan, he was a warrior.

Before Bhishm, a grandson.

Before Dronacharya, a disciple.

Three identities clashed simultaneously, and paralysis followed.

Stress, he explained, emerges from the gap between expectation and reality, especially when identity collapses suddenly.

“The Gita is the manual that makes a person fearless.”

Fear is not removed by external victory. It is dissolved through internal clarity.

Perspective: The Final Antidote

Resilience, he emphasised, is rooted in perspective.

“In every relationship, four challenges are inevitable, scarcity, impediments, discomfort and unhappiness.”

Conflict is not an exception; it is a condition of life. The Gita offers purpose, principles and perspective to navigate it.

He illustrated this with a striking metaphor:

“If you observe a rose under a high-powered lens, it may appear distorted or even ugly. What truly matters is having the correct perspective.”

Excessive scrutiny without wisdom distorts reality. Balance restores beauty.

Resilience, therefore, is not about winning every medal. It is about stabilising identity beyond comparison.

When identity becomes secure, DOUBT loses its power.

On FOMO And The Foundation Of Family

Addressing modern anxiety, he stressed that fear of missing out is deeply tied to misplaced priorities.

He described the family as the most important institution in society, even more influential than schools or colleges, and urged greater emotional investment in it.

Stability at home, he implied, builds stability within.

The ABCD Formula: Balancing Bhakti And Dharm

Offering a practical framework, Gauranga Das shared his ABCD formula for balancing devotion and duty:

A stands for association, involve yourself in satsangs.

B stands for books, nourish your intellect with wisdom.”

C stands for contemplation, give yourself time to reflect on the self and the Supreme.

D stands for diet, what you consume shapes your consciousness.

For him, resilience is not accidental. It is cultivated daily.

Where To Watch Ideas of India Summit 2026 Live

Audiences can follow the Ideas of India 2026 Summit live through multiple platforms. The event will be streamed on the ABP Live website at , as well as on the network’s official YouTube channel and Facebook page. For comprehensive coverage and real-time updates, viewers can also visit the dedicated microsite: www.abpideasofindia.com.