Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeIdeas of India 2026Ideas Of India 2026: 'I Was Always Curious About Mystery Of Death, Got The Answer...', Says Gauranga Das

Ideas Of India 2026: 'I Was Always Curious About Mystery Of Death, Got The Answer...', Says Gauranga Das

Ideas Of India Summit 2026: Gauranga Das shares powerful insights on resilience, mental balance and spiritual leadership in a thought-provoking session.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 12:51 PM (IST)

At the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit 2026, one of the most compelling conversations revolved around a timely and universal theme, ‘The Art of Resilience’. In a world increasingly shaped by uncertainty, the session struck a chord with audiences seeking clarity, stability and inner strength.

Among the distinguished speakers, Gauranga Das offered a deeply reflective and historically anchored perspective on mastering the mind. Drawing from spiritual traditions and lived experience, he emphasised that resilience is not merely endurance, but conscious emotional regulation guided by wisdom.

Related Video

Ideas of india 2026: Ideas of India 2026 Kicks Off with Focus on the New World Order

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 12:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ideas Of India Summit Ideas Of India ISKCON Ideas Of India 2026 Gauranga Das
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Ideas of India 2026
Ideas Of India 2026: 'I Was Always Curious About Mystery Of Death, Got The Answer...', Says Gauranga Das
Ideas Of India 2026: 'I Was Always Curious About Mystery Of Death, Got The Answer...', Says Gauranga Das
Ideas of India 2026
Ideas Of India 2026: Cyberspace Bigger Than Geospace, Says Yan Xuetong; Flags Tech As Core Of US-China Competition
Ideas Of India 2026: Cyberspace Bigger Than Geospace, Says Yan Xuetong; Flags Tech As Core Of US-China Competition
Ideas of India 2026
Ideas Of India: We Can’t Change Our Neighbour, Says Gujarat Dy CM; Links Drug Hauls To Cross-Border Networks
Ideas Of India: We Can’t Change Our Neighbour, Says Gujarat Dy CM; Links Drug Hauls To Cross-Border Networks
Ideas of India 2026
Ideas of India 2026: ‘Trump’s Tariffs Causing Global Rifts…’: Monica Duffy Toft Warns Of A New Era Of Power Politics
Ideas of India 2026: ‘Trump’s Tariffs Causing Global Rifts…’: Monica Duffy Toft Warns Of A New Era Of Power Politics
Advertisement

Videos

New Verdict: Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia Cleared in CBI Liquor Case, AAP Leaders Vindicated
New Update: Arvind Kejriwal to Hold Press Conference After Court Clears Him in Liquor Case
Ideas of india 2026: Ideas of India 2026 Kicks Off with Focus on the New World Order
New Judgment: All 23 AAP Leaders Cleared in Delhi Liquor Policy Case by Court
New Verdict: Kejriwal Declares Justice Served as Court Clears AAP of Alleged Corruption
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget