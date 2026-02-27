At the ABP Network Ideas of India Summit 2026, one of the most compelling conversations revolved around a timely and universal theme, ‘The Art of Resilience’. In a world increasingly shaped by uncertainty, the session struck a chord with audiences seeking clarity, stability and inner strength.

Among the distinguished speakers, Gauranga Das offered a deeply reflective and historically anchored perspective on mastering the mind. Drawing from spiritual traditions and lived experience, he emphasised that resilience is not merely endurance, but conscious emotional regulation guided by wisdom.