ABP Network Ideas Of India 2026: ABP Network’s flagship Ideas of India Summit is set to return with its much-awaited fifth edition, once again bringing together influential voices from India and across the world. Over the years, the summit has established itself as a leading global forum where ideas, innovation and leadership converge to shape conversations about India’s present and future in a fast-changing world.

Known for its powerful themes and high-impact discussions, the summit offers a deep dive into India’s socio-political landscape, cultural evolution and economic journey, while highlighting the country’s growing influence on the global stage.

A Platform to Reflect on India’s Journey and Future

ABP Network will host the fifth edition of the Ideas of India Summit on February 27 and 28. As India moves closer to marking 100 years of Independence in 2047, the summit aims to reflect on the nation’s progress so far and explore the vast opportunities that lie ahead.

The event comes at a defining moment for the country. As the world’s most populous nation, India is steadily emerging as a key global player, backed by a strong economy, a young and energetic workforce, and a resilient democratic framework. The summit will examine how these strengths position India for transformation across multiple sectors.

Ideas, Talent and Possibility

Continuing its tradition, the summit will bring together eminent leaders, policymakers, thinkers and innovators to decode what this vision means for India and the world.

The event will be broadcast live from Mumbai and streamed across ABP Network’s digital platforms, including its websites, social media handles and YouTube channels, ensuring wide access for audiences across the globe.

Addressing Global Challenges and India’s Role

At a time when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, the Ideas of India Summit will act as a crucial platform to discuss India’s potential role as a stabilising global force. Conversations will focus on the country’s achievements, its approach to sustainable development, and its commitment to inclusive growth.

Participants and viewers can expect insightful debates, expert perspectives, and forward-looking ideas from some of the sharpest minds worldwide. As India continues to strengthen its position on the global stage, the fifth edition of the ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit is poised to be a must-watch event for leaders, thinkers and changemakers.