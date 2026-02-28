Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeIdeas of India 2026‘We Must Never Give Up On Peace’: Dulat, Durrani Debate India-Pakistan Future At ABP's Ideas Of India 2026

At Ideas of India 2026, former RAW and ISI chiefs debate Kashmir, Article 370, terror and the fragile prospects of India-Pakistan peace.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Feb 2026 02:48 PM (IST)
At the Ideas of India 2026 hosted by ABP Network, two former intelligence chiefs from India and Pakistan came together for a candid conversation on one of South Asia’s most enduring rivalries — India and Pakistan, locked in what was described as a “deadly embrace.” Former RAW chief A. S. Dulat and former ISI chief Asad Durrani reflected on decades of mistrust, missed opportunities, and the fragile prospects of peace.

'Is Peace Even A Prospect?': Dulat On Dialogue With Pakistan

When asked about when peace was even a prospect, Dulat opened the discussion and said, “We must never give up on peace. It was once natural, being a Punjabi and Sikh, there is a strong feeling that we should have better relations with Pakistan.”

Recalling past efforts, he said, “I would advise the same way I advised former PM Vajpayee, who also believed that this permanent conflict with Pakistan has to end. He made efforts to resolve it, but they did not succeed. He tried three times. Manmohan Singh was even more committed to peace with Pakistan, and in 2007 we had many opportunities because then–Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf was very approachable. Musharraf also wanted peace.”

The remarks pointed to multiple phases in bilateral history when dialogue seemed within reach but ultimately faltered.

Durrani Questions India’s Political Will For Peace

Responding to Dulat’s observations, Durrani said, “I will not react to the question. I agree that it is not easy to make peace. Changing the status quo requires a lot of effort. Is there anyone in India who is truly willing to talk peace?”

Article 370, Kashmir & Terror-Dialogue Debate

Dulat also raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, stating, “Article 370 was revoked in 2019—almost seven years ago now. We keep saying normalcy has returned in Kashmir, but where is the normalcy when police are stationed every 200 meters? This is because of Pakistan. Farooq Abdullah has repeatedly said that terrorism will not end until we engage with Pakistan. We know terror and dialogue cannot go together, so why don’t we talk to our neighbor about terror? We are not talking because of politics.”

The exchange highlighted the persistent dilemma in India-Pakistan relations: whether dialogue and counterterrorism efforts can proceed simultaneously, or whether political constraints prevent meaningful engagement.

‘The Spy Chronicles’ & Illusion Of Peace

The discussion echoed themes from their 2018 book, The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace, a structured dialogue between Dulat and Durrani moderated by Aditya Sinha. The book explores backchannel diplomacy, intelligence rivalries, and the elusive nature of reconciliation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

With this year’s summit themed ‘The New World Order,’ the conversation reflected broader global uncertainties — and the enduring complexity of South Asia’s most fraught bilateral relationship.

