HomeIdeas of India 2026Ideas Of India 2026: Cyberspace Bigger Than Geospace, Says Yan Xuetong; Flags Tech As Core Of US-China Dominance

Ideas Of India 2026: Cyberspace Bigger Than Geospace, Says Yan Xuetong; Flags Tech As Core Of US-China Dominance

At Ideas of India 2026, Yan Xuetong says cyberspace now rivals geospace, calling technology central to US-China competition.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ideas Of India 2026: Global power shifts, technological rivalry and the rise of counter-globalisation defined a key session at ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit 2026, where leading Chinese scholar Yan Xuetong shared his perspective on the evolving international order.

Speaking on the theme ‘The View from China: Behind the Great Wall’, Yan offered a sweeping assessment of how the structure of global power has changed in recent decades.

‘Cyberspace Is Larger Than Geospace’

Addressing the audience at the summit hosted by ABP Network, Yan said, "Today's global order is very different from past. Nowadays, human created new space cyberspace, this space is larger than geospace. This space not only closer related to wealth but to security."

He argued that competition among major powers is no longer confined to traditional land and maritime domains but has expanded decisively into the digital sphere, where control over technology shapes both economic prosperity and national security.

 

 

Technology At Heart Of US-China Tensions

Delving into the dynamics between Washington and Beijing, Yan said, “Why does Trump regard China as a peer competitor? My understanding is technology,” he explained.

He suggested that technological advancement — rather than ideology alone — is central to strategic rivalry, influencing perceptions of parity and competition between global powers.

Yan also pointed to what he described as a counter-globalisation trend, highlighting the rise of populism, the decline of liberalism, market fragmentation and growing political authoritarianism across different regions. These shifts, he implied, are reshaping alliances, trade flows and governance models worldwide.

A Platform For Global Dialogue

Yan Xuetong, Distinguished Professor and Dean of the Institute of International Relations at Tsinghua University, is widely regarded as one of China’s leading voices in international relations scholarship. His participation underscores the summit’s emphasis on diverse global viewpoints.

The fifth edition of Ideas of India Summit, scheduled for February 27 and 28, 2026, places India’s evolving global role under the spotlight. With the theme ‘The New World Order’, deliberations are focused on India’s long-term roadmap to 2047, including its push for self-reliance, sustained economic growth, technological advancement and cultural transformation.

As geopolitical currents shift and new domains of power emerge, conversations such as these aim to decode the forces shaping the 21st century world order — and India’s place within it.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What key trends defined the session at the Ideas of India Summit 2026?

The session was defined by global power shifts, technological rivalry, and the rise of counter-globalisation, as discussed by Chinese scholar Yan Xuetong.

What is the significance of cyberspace in the current global order, according to Yan Xuetong?

Yan Xuetong stated that cyberspace is a new, human-created space that is larger than geospace and is closely related to both wealth and security.

What does Yan Xuetong identify as the core reason for US-China tensions and the perception of China as a peer competitor?

Yan Xuetong believes that technology is the primary reason why leaders like Trump regard China as a peer competitor, driving strategic rivalry.

What trends does Yan Xuetong associate with counter-globalisation?

He pointed to the rise of populism, the decline of liberalism, market fragmentation, and growing political authoritarianism as key aspects of counter-globalisation.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 11:20 AM (IST)
Ideas Of India Summit Ideas Of India Ideas Of India 2026
