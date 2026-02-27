Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ideas Of India 2026: Global power shifts, technological rivalry and the rise of counter-globalisation defined a key session at ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit 2026, where leading Chinese scholar Yan Xuetong shared his perspective on the evolving international order.

Speaking on the theme ‘The View from China: Behind the Great Wall’, Yan offered a sweeping assessment of how the structure of global power has changed in recent decades.

‘Cyberspace Is Larger Than Geospace’

Addressing the audience at the summit hosted by ABP Network, Yan said, "Today's global order is very different from past. Nowadays, human created new space cyberspace, this space is larger than geospace. This space not only closer related to wealth but to security."

He argued that competition among major powers is no longer confined to traditional land and maritime domains but has expanded decisively into the digital sphere, where control over technology shapes both economic prosperity and national security.

Technology At Heart Of US-China Tensions

Delving into the dynamics between Washington and Beijing, Yan said, “Why does Trump regard China as a peer competitor? My understanding is technology,” he explained.

He suggested that technological advancement — rather than ideology alone — is central to strategic rivalry, influencing perceptions of parity and competition between global powers.

Yan also pointed to what he described as a counter-globalisation trend, highlighting the rise of populism, the decline of liberalism, market fragmentation and growing political authoritarianism across different regions. These shifts, he implied, are reshaping alliances, trade flows and governance models worldwide.

A Platform For Global Dialogue

Yan Xuetong, Distinguished Professor and Dean of the Institute of International Relations at Tsinghua University, is widely regarded as one of China’s leading voices in international relations scholarship. His participation underscores the summit’s emphasis on diverse global viewpoints.

The fifth edition of Ideas of India Summit, scheduled for February 27 and 28, 2026, places India’s evolving global role under the spotlight. With the theme ‘The New World Order’, deliberations are focused on India’s long-term roadmap to 2047, including its push for self-reliance, sustained economic growth, technological advancement and cultural transformation.

As geopolitical currents shift and new domains of power emerge, conversations such as these aim to decode the forces shaping the 21st century world order — and India’s place within it.