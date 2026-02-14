Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas Of India 2026: Global Strategic Thinkers to Decode 'The New World Order' At ABP Network Summit

ABP Network's Ideas of India 2026 summit in Mumbai (Feb 27-28) will host influential figures to discuss global challenges.

Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 02:52 PM (IST)

ABP Ideas of India 2026: ABP Network is set to host the fifth edition of its flagship Ideas of India Summit, bringing together influential voices from across disciplines to deliberate on the defining challenges of our time.

Ideas Of India 2026 will take place on February 27 and 28 at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, with a packed two-day agenda spanning diplomacy, technology, business, entertainment and culture. The summit aims to reflect the rapidly evolving national and global landscape through sharp, high-impact conversations.

‘The New World Order’: A Special Joint Session

A key highlight of this year’s summit will be a joint session titled “The New World Order: Making Sense of the Chaos”. As geopolitical fault lines deepen and traditional power structures face mounting strain, the discussion will seek to unpack the forces reshaping international politics.

The session will feature three distinguished scholars:

  • John J. Mearsheimer, R. Wendell Harrison Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago
  • Yan Xuetong, Director of the Institute of International Studies at Tsinghua University
  • Monica Duffy Toft, Academic Dean at the Fletcher School of Diplomacy and Professor of International Politics at Tufts University

Together, they will examine intensifying great-power rivalries, evolving security dilemmas, leadership crises and ideological contestations that are redefining the global order. As strategic competition sharpens and uncertainty grows, the conversation promises to offer both clarity and challenge.

Standalone Lectures to Deepen the Debate

Beyond the joint discussion, each scholar will also deliver a standalone lecture offering deeper insight into their respective areas of expertise.

Mearsheimer will speak on “US and India: A Very Rocky Relationship”, drawing on his extensive research into nuclear proliferation, US foreign policy and global power politics.

Yan Xuetong will present “The View from China: World Beyond the Great Wall”, shedding light on Beijing’s strategic worldview and China’s role in shaping the emerging international order.

Meanwhile, Monica Duffy Toft will address “The World in Ferment: A Question of Leadership”, exploring how domestic politics, demography, nationalism and religion intersect with global governance and security concerns.

With global politics in flux and new alignments taking shape, Ideas Of India 2026 seeks to offer a platform for informed, thought-provoking debate.

Read
