Your Plate Is Affecting Your Liver: The Food-Liver Connection India Must Address

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian diets increasingly linked to fatty liver, especially in young adults.

Ultra-processed foods, sugar, and trans fats harm liver function significantly.

Balanced meals with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains support liver health.

Small dietary changes can significantly reduce liver disease risk.

Liver health starts with what you eat every day. In India, more people, even young adults, are getting fatty liver disease from ultra-processed foods, refined carbs, sugary drinks, and trans fats. These harm the liver, which breaks down nutrients, removes toxins, and controls fat storage. Extra sugar, especially fructose from drinks and sweets, makes the liver store too much fat. Fried foods and bad fats cause inflammation and damage cells. But a balanced plate with fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean proteins, nuts, and seeds helps. Traditional Indian diets can protect the liver if not too processed. Small changes lower risks, focus on food first, not just medicine.

Simple Guide To Healthy Liver Eating

Parul Yadav, Chief Dietician at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, says: "I firmly believe that what we eat every day has a direct and significant effect on liver health, which is an organ that people often don't think about until it gets really bad." Liver problems are growing fast in India. Changing eating habits are a big issue now. More people have fatty liver disease. Even young adults are affected. The main reason? We eat too many ultra-processed foods, refined carbs, sugary drinks, and trans fats.

The liver does important jobs. It breaks down nutrients from food. It gets rid of toxins from the body. It also controls how much fat we store. But when you eat a lot of sugar, especially fructose from packaged drinks and sweets, the liver stores extra fat. Fried foods and unhealthy fats make things worse. They cause inflammation and oxidative stress. This hurts liver cells a lot.

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What Helps Your Liver?

A balanced plate keeps your liver healthy. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Add whole grains like brown rice or millets. Choose lean proteins such as fish, chicken, or lentils. Include healthy fats from nuts and seeds. These foods help your body use insulin better. They stop fat from building up in the liver.

Traditional Indian diets can be good for the liver too. Take dal, sabzi, roti, and yogurt. But avoid making them too processed with extra sugar or oil.

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Easy Changes You Can Make

Parul Yadav explains the main point clearly: "You can easily see what the main point is, and it is very important it all starts with what we eat." Make small, steady changes. Cut down on sugar. Eat fewer fried foods. Pick whole foods that are in season, like fresh veggies and fruits.

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"You can greatly lower your risk of liver disease by making small, steady changes to your diet, like eating less sugar, not too many fried foods, and whole foods that are in season," she adds. India needs to focus on fixing problems, not just treating them. Parul Yadav stresses: "India should stop treating people and start fixing problems." Start today with better food choices. Your liver will thank you.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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