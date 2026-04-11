No, Parkinson's disease is increasingly being diagnosed in younger adults in their 30s and 40s in India. Early symptoms can be subtle and mistaken for stress.
World Parkinson Day 2026: Not Just The Elderly Why Parkinson's Is Now Striking Indians In Their 30s And 40s
Parkinson’s disease is increasingly affecting Indians in their 30s and 40s, often going undiagnosed due to subtle early symptoms. Experts highlight genetic, environmental, and lifestyle risks.
- Parkinson's now affects Indians in their 30s and 40s.
- Early symptoms like stiffness are mistaken for stress.
- Genetics, toxins, and lifestyle increase early risk.
- Awareness and early diagnosis improve long-term outcomes.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is Parkinson's disease only an illness of old age?
What are the risk factors for early-onset Parkinson's disease?
Factors include genetic predisposition, long-term exposure to pesticides and toxins, sedentary lifestyle, poor sleep, and high oxidative stress. Agricultural exposure is a concern in India.
What are the early signs of Parkinson's disease that are often missed?
Subtle signs include slight stiffness or slowness in one limb, reduced facial expressions, smaller handwriting, and a softer voice. These can be mistaken for fatigue or anxiety.
How can Parkinson's disease be managed or prevented?
Regular aerobic exercise, a diet rich in antioxidants, proper sleep, and avoiding exposure to pesticides and chemicals are recommended. Early consultation with a neurologist is crucial for better outcomes.