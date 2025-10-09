Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeHealthWorld Mental Health Day 2025 – Breaking The Silence: How Public Figures Are Destigmatising Mental Health

Celebrities like Michelle Obama, Simone Biles, and Selena Gomez are breaking the stigma around mental health by sharing their personal struggles, showing that seeking help is a sign of strength and that mental well-being is as important as physical health.

By : Kirti Pandey | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 11:16 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

World Mental Health Day 2025: In today’s fast-paced world, mental health has emerged as a crucial aspect of overall well-being. Yet, stigma and silence have often prevented people from seeking help. Celebrities, by courageously sharing their own struggles, are challenging these misconceptions and inspiring millions. Their stories and admissions of battling mental health issues remind us that vulnerability is not weakness, and seeking support is a sign of strength.

  • Michelle Obama: “When it comes to mental health conditions, we often treat them differently from other diseases like cancer, diabetes or asthma. And that makes no sense. Whether an illness affects your heart, your leg or your brain, it’s still an illness, and there should be no distinction. Because we know that mental health is just as important to our overall well-being as our physical health.” – Remarks by the then First Lady of the US at the “Change Direction” Mental Health Event, White House (March 4, 2015).
  • Simone Biles: “We have to protect our mind and our body, rather than just go out there and do what the world wants us to do… Mental health is just as important as physical health.” – NBC News interview following her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics team final (July 28, 2021).
  • Demi Lovato: “You don’t have to struggle in silence. You can be un-silent. You can live well with a mental health condition, as long as you open up to somebody about it, because it’s really important you share your experience with people so that you can get the help that you need.” – Interview with The Cut magazine (February 24, 2017), discussing the Be Vocal documentary.
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: “I found that with depression, one of the most important things you can realize is that you’re not alone. You’re not the first to go through it, you’re not gonna be the last to go through it.” – Oprah’s Master Class on OWN (aired November 2015), as reported by TODAY.
  • Lady Gaga: “There is a lot of shame attached to mental illness, but it’s important that you know that there is hope and a chance for recovery.” – Open letter on the Born This Way Foundation website, disclosing her PTSD diagnosis (December 5, 2016).
  • Kristen Bell: “Now, after seeking help, I can see that those thoughts, of course, couldn’t have been more wrong… There’s nothing weak about struggling with mental illness.” – Essay in Time magazine, “I’m Over Staying Silent About Depression”.
  • Selena Gomez: “I was equal parts terrified and relieved [when I was diagnosed] – terrified because the veil was lifted but relieved that I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered with various depressions and anxieties for so many years… When I have more information, it actually helps me, it doesn’t scare me once I know it.” – Acceptance speech at McLean Hospital’s Annual Dinner for mental health advocacy (September 26, 2019), as reported by ABC News.
  • Prince Harry: “The experience that I have is that once you start talking about it [a mental illness], you suddenly realize that actually, you’re part of quite a big club.” – Interview with The Telegraph (April 17, 2017), discussing his mental health journey post the death of Lady Diana.
  • Taraji P. Henson: “I think it’s really important for [my kids] to know to not be ashamed of seeking help or taking medication… any of those things that can reset your mental health… That’s why I like talking about this because I feel like there’s still a stigma.” – Interview on Good Morning America (October 2024).
  • Miley Cyrus: “There’s not much that I’m closed off about, and the universe gave me all that so I could help people feel like they don’t have to be something they’re not or feel like they have to fake happy. There’s nothing worse than being fake happy.” – Interview with Elle magazine (March 2014).

Why Talking About Mental Health Matters

As these stories show, vulnerability is strength, and seeking support is essential. If you’re struggling, remember: you’re not alone, and resources like therapy or hotlines can make a real difference.

The messages from these public figures underscore one universal truth: mental health matters, and no one should feel alone in their journey. By talking about their experiences, they not only humanize the challenges but also empower others to prioritise their well-being, seek help, and embrace recovery without shame. After all, acknowledging and nurturing our mental health is not just a personal choice—it’s a societal responsibility.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 11:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dwayne Johnson Lady Gaga SELENA GOMEZ Michelle Obama Miley Cyrus Prince Harry
