For patients diagnosed with blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma, the journey can be overwhelming. Treatments are often intense, and the risk of relapse looms large. Precision onco-haematology is changing this reality by tailoring therapy to each patient’s disease, giving hope for longer, healthier lives. By understanding the unique biology of each patient’s cancer, doctors can now design treatments that are both more effective and less toxic, improving survival while preserving quality of life.

A Breakthrough In Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)

One of the clearest success stories is chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Scientists discovered the BCR-ABL1 gene abnormality, the molecular driver of the disease. This breakthrough led to the development of tyrosine kinase inhibitors, medicines that target the cancer at its source.

Patients who once faced a grim prognosis can now live with CML as a manageable chronic condition, returning to work, school, and family life with dramatically improved quality of life.

Transforming Outcomes In Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML)

In acute myeloid leukemia (AML), precision oncology has transformed treatment by identifying actionable mutations in genes such as FLT3, IDH1/2, and NPM1. These discoveries have led to the development of targeted inhibitors, which directly attack the molecular drivers of disease.

Patients receiving these therapies experience improved response rates, longer remissions, and a higher chance of survival, demonstrating the power of personalised treatment in even the most aggressive blood cancers.

Precision Therapy In Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs)

Similarly, in myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), JAK2 inhibitors have become a cornerstone of precision therapy. Many patients with MPNs carry the JAK2 mutation, which drives uncontrolled blood cell production and symptoms such as fatigue, enlarged spleen, and risk of thrombosis. JAK2 inhibitors target this mutation specifically, reducing symptoms, controlling disease progression, and improving quality of life. By tailoring therapy to the patient’s molecular profile, doctors can manage these chronic conditions more effectively than with traditional approaches.

Advanced Molecular Diagnostics

Building on these global advances, hospitals have introduced the Myeloid Research Assay as a comprehensive in-house molecular testing panel. This state-of-the-art assay is a targeted next-generation sequencing (NGS) test designed to interrogate all relevant DNA mutations and fusion transcripts associated with myeloid disorders in a single run. The panel includes 40 key DNA target genes, 29 key fusion driver panel, covering major myeloid cancers such as acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN), CML, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), and juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia (JMML). By performing these advanced tests in-house, patients receive faster, more accurate diagnoses and earlier access to therapies tailored to their specific condition, reducing uncertainty and improving outcomes.

Treating The Patient, Not Just The Disease

Experts emphasise that combining precision diagnostics with targeted and immunotherapies is not just about treating cancer, it’s about treating the patient as a whole. Families notice the difference when therapy is personalised: fewer hospital visits, more effective treatment, and the ability to return to normal life. For many patients, these advances translate into tangible improvements in daily living, hope for the future, and confidence that relapse can be prevented or delayed.

With the introduction of the Myeloid Research Assay, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital reinforces its commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care, bringing world-class precision oncology closer to patients in India. For patients and families facing blood cancers, these advances offer more than medical innovation, they provide hope, reassurance, and the possibility of a life beyond cancer.

The author, Dr. Amrit Kaur Kaler, is the Consultant, Molecular Pathology, at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospitals, Mumbai.

