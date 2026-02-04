(By Dr. Vijay Karan Reddy)

Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers where early detection can truly change outcomes, yet it continues to be diagnosed late in many women. In my clinical practice, I often meet patients who noticed symptoms months earlier but dismissed them as 'normal' or temporary. Irregular bleeding or pelvic discomfort is easy to brush off in the beginning, but it can be the body’s quiet way of saying that something needs attention.

Common Symptoms That Should Never Be Brushed Aside

Bleeding at unusual times

Bleeding between periods, after sex, or after periods have stopped, shouldn’t be ignored. Sometimes the reason is simple, but if it keeps happening or you can’t explain why, it may be an early sign of cervical cancer and needs to be checked. Making a note of when the bleeding happens and how often can really help your doctor figure things out sooner.

Persistent pelvic pain

It's important to notice any ongoing pelvic pain or pressure in the lower abdomen. This pain can get worse over time and may not follow a pattern like menstrual cramps. Pelvic pain might signal a cervical issue that needs attention, especially if it comes with irregular bleeding or unusual discharge.

Changes in vaginal discharge

Discharge that is watery, blood-stained, or has an unusual smell may signal changes in the cervix. Many women ignore this symptom or treat it themselves, which can delay proper medical care.

Heavier or prolonged menstrual cycles

If your periods become longer, heavier, or more painful than usual, don’t ignore it. Any change from your normal cycle should be checked by your doctor.

Urinary or bowel discomfort

Some women complain of a burning feeling while passing urine, needing to visit the toilet more often, or changes in their bowel routine. These symptoms can appear when a problem in the cervix starts to involve nearby organs.

One of the difficulties with cervical cancer is that the early signs are often mild and easy to miss. That’s why routine Pap smears and HPV tests matter so much, even when you feel completely fine and have no complaints. HPV vaccination also plays a major role in prevention and should be encouraged wherever possible.

Listening to your body is not overreacting, it is responsible health care. Catching cervical cancer early makes treatment easier, recovery smoother, and greatly improves the chances of survival. Paying attention to warning signs and seeking timely medical advice can quite literally save lives.

Dr. Vijay Karan Reddy is the HOD & Senior Consultant – Radiation Oncologist, Director of Oncology at Arete Hospitals

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

