HomeHealthWorld Cancer Day 2026: Persistent Pelvic Pain And Bleeding — Recognising Early Signs Of Cervical Cancer

On World Cancer Day 2026, learn about common yet often overlooked symptoms and why paying attention to early warning signs matters for timely care.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 01:53 PM (IST)

(By Dr. Vijay Karan Reddy)

Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers where early detection can truly change outcomes, yet it continues to be diagnosed late in many women. In my clinical practice, I often meet patients who noticed symptoms months earlier but dismissed them as 'normal' or temporary. Irregular bleeding or pelvic discomfort is easy to brush off in the beginning, but it can be the body’s quiet way of saying that something needs attention.

ALSO READ: World Cancer Day 2026: History, Theme, And All You Need To Know About This Day

Common Symptoms That Should Never Be Brushed Aside

Bleeding at unusual times
Bleeding between periods, after sex, or after periods have stopped, shouldn’t be ignored. Sometimes the reason is simple, but if it keeps happening or you can’t explain why, it may be an early sign of cervical cancer and needs to be checked. Making a note of when the bleeding happens and how often can really help your doctor figure things out sooner.

Persistent pelvic pain
It's important to notice any ongoing pelvic pain or pressure in the lower abdomen. This pain can get worse over time and may not follow a pattern like menstrual cramps. Pelvic pain might signal a cervical issue that needs attention, especially if it comes with irregular bleeding or unusual discharge.

Changes in vaginal discharge
Discharge that is watery, blood-stained, or has an unusual smell may signal changes in the cervix. Many women ignore this symptom or treat it themselves, which can delay proper medical care.

Heavier or prolonged menstrual cycles
If your periods become longer, heavier, or more painful than usual, don’t ignore it. Any change from your normal cycle should be checked by your doctor.

Urinary or bowel discomfort
Some women complain of a burning feeling while passing urine, needing to visit the toilet more often, or changes in their bowel routine. These symptoms can appear when a problem in the cervix starts to involve nearby organs.

One of the difficulties with cervical cancer is that the early signs are often mild and easy to miss. That’s why routine Pap smears and HPV tests matter so much, even when you feel completely fine and have no complaints. HPV vaccination also plays a major role in prevention and should be encouraged wherever possible.

Listening to your body is not overreacting, it is responsible health care. Catching cervical cancer early makes treatment easier, recovery smoother, and greatly improves the chances of survival. Paying attention to warning signs and seeking timely medical advice can quite literally save lives.

Dr. Vijay Karan Reddy is the HOD & Senior Consultant – Radiation Oncologist, Director of Oncology at Arete Hospitals

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 01:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cancer Awareness Cervical Cancer Symptoms Women’s Health World Cancer Day 2026 Irregular Bleeding Pelvic Pain Early Signs Of Cancer
