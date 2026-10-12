Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Complications can affect fertility, future pregnancies; medical care crucial.

A woman who reportedly conceived for the 14th time after undergoing 13 abortions has drawn attention to the potential health risks associated with repeated pregnancy terminations and subsequent pregnancies. The case came to light after junior doctor Dr Hitarth Simaria shared his experience from a posting in a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), where he reportedly encountered the woman after she delivered a baby weighing just 1 kg.

The case has raised questions about maternal health, pregnancy complications and the importance of appropriate medical care. While abortion performed using recommended methods and under appropriate medical supervision is generally safe, complications can occur. Doctors also emphasise that the risks depend on an individual's medical history, the method used and whether complications occurred during previous procedures.

What Are The Health Risks Of Repeated Abortions?

Abortion is a common medical procedure, and having more than one abortion does not automatically lead to infertility or serious health complications. However, unsafe procedures or complications such as infection, excessive bleeding and injury to the uterus can affect reproductive health.

1. Excessive Bleeding And Anaemia

Bleeding is common after an abortion, but excessive blood loss can become a medical concern. If significant bleeding is not treated promptly, it may lead to anaemia, a condition in which the body does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen efficiently. Anaemia can cause fatigue, weakness, dizziness and breathlessness. If a woman develops severe anaemia before or during a subsequent pregnancy, it can increase the risk of maternal complications and may affect the baby's health.

2. Uterine Injury And Scarring

Surgical abortion is generally safe when performed by trained healthcare professionals using recommended techniques. However, in rare cases, the procedure can cause injury to the uterus or cervix. Repeated surgical procedures may also increase the risk of certain complications, although the risk depends on the circumstances and the techniques used. Intrauterine adhesions, or scar tissue inside the uterus, can develop after some procedures and may affect menstruation or fertility.

3. Infection And Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

An infection can occur after an abortion, particularly if the procedure is unsafe or an existing infection remains untreated. Symptoms may include fever, worsening abdominal pain, unusual vaginal discharge and persistent bleeding. If an infection spreads to the reproductive organs, it can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID). Severe or untreated PID may damage the fallopian tubes, affecting fertility and increasing the risk of an ectopic pregnancy.

4. Impact On Future Pregnancies

An uncomplicated abortion does not usually affect a woman's ability to conceive in the future. However, complications involving the uterus or cervix can sometimes affect subsequent pregnancies. For example, significant uterine injury or cervical damage may increase the risk of certain pregnancy complications. The risks vary depending on the nature of the procedure and the individual's medical history, and repeated abortions alone do not mean that a woman will experience complications in a future pregnancy.

5. Risk Of Premature Birth And Low Birth Weight

Abortion can lead to babies born prematurely or with low birth weight, which may require specialised medical attention. Low birth weight is defined as a birth weight of less than 2.5 kg, while a weight of 1 kg is extremely low and may be associated with significant health risks. In the reported case, the newborn's weight of 1 kg highlights the need for specialised neonatal care. However, the baby's weight alone does not establish that previous abortions caused the outcome. Prematurity, placental complications, maternal health conditions and other factors can contribute to low birth weight.

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Can Repeated Pregnancies Increase Health Risks?

Pregnancy places additional demands on the body, including increased requirements for iron and other nutrients. When pregnancies occur close together, a woman may have less time to replenish nutritional stores, particularly if she experienced significant blood loss during a previous pregnancy or procedure. The risks associated with closely spaced pregnancies can include maternal anaemia and certain adverse birth outcomes. However, the outcome depends on several factors, including the mother's nutritional status, underlying health conditions and access to antenatal care.

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When Should Women Seek Medical Advice After An Abortion?

Medical guidance is important before and after an abortion, particularly when a woman has experienced complications during previous procedures or pregnancies. A healthcare professional can assess recovery, address concerns and provide advice about future pregnancies and contraception. Women should seek urgent medical attention if they experience very heavy bleeding, severe or worsening abdominal pain, fever, foul-smelling vaginal discharge, fainting or significant dizziness after an abortion.

Those planning another pregnancy may benefit from a preconception consultation to review their medical history, check for anaemia or other underlying conditions when indicated, and discuss appropriate antenatal care.

Why Safe Abortion Care And Maternal Health Monitoring Matter

The reported case highlights the importance of access to safe abortion services, accurate reproductive health information and appropriate medical supervision. It is important, however, to distinguish the risks of unsafe abortion from those of a medically supervised procedure.

Repeated abortions do not automatically cause infertility or make a future pregnancy unsafe. The likelihood of complications depends on individual circumstances, the methods used and any injuries or infections that may have occurred. Timely medical care, adequate recovery, appropriate birth spacing and regular monitoring during pregnancy can help protect maternal health and support better outcomes for both mother and baby.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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