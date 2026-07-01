Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsHealthWhat Is SUMAN Roadmap 2030? India's New Push For Safer Mothers And Healthier Newborns

What Is SUMAN Roadmap 2030? India's New Push For Safer Mothers And Healthier Newborns

SUMAN Roadmap 2030 aims to strengthen maternal and newborn healthcare across India through improved quality care, early intervention and targeted support for high-risk pregnancies.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SUMAN Roadmap 2030 enhances maternal, newborn health in India.
  • It ensures quality, cashless care throughout maternal life-cycle.
  • Prioritizes high-risk pregnancies, rural access, digital monitoring.
  • Targets reduced mortality, universal health coverage 2030.

Over the past 20 years, India has steadily improved the health of mothers and newborns, but in certain areas, avoidable fatalities during pregnancy, childbirth and the neonatal period continue to be a public health concern. In order to close these gaps, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has introduced the SUMAN Roadmap 2030, a national strategy that supports India's commitment to attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while enhancing the quality, accessibility and continuity of maternal and newborn healthcare.

What Is SUMAN Roadmap 2030?

A government project called SUMAN or Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan aims to guarantee that all pregnant women, mothers and newborns receive prompt, courteous, high-quality healthcare without facing financial obstacles. Building on this initiative, the SUMAN Roadmap 2030 offers a long-term framework for improving nutrition, family planning, maternal health and newborn care through evidence-based treatments and more robust healthcare infrastructures.

The roadmap enables policies to be customised to the requirements of specific states and districts rather than implementing a single national strategy. It is also built around the RMNCHA+N Framework, which includes Reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent and nutrition health. 

ALSO READ |What Is Popcorn Lung? Experts Explain The Rare Disease, Symptoms And Treatment

Life-Cycle Approach To Maternal Care

The roadmap's life-cycle approach, which supports women at every stage of pregnancy from prenatal counselling and care to safe birthing and after-service, is one of its main characteristics. Additionally, it helps build a more cohesive healthcare system by integrating maternal care with infant health, child nutrition, adolescent health and family planning.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that many maternal and infant fatalities can be avoided by having access to high-quality prenatal care, trained birth attendants and postnatal care. The best strategies to enhance outcomes for moms and babies continue to be early detection of problems, prompt referrals and continuity of care.

Greater Focus On High-Risk Pregnancies

Through a planned four-stage monitoring system that covers prenatal care, the third trimester, birthing and the postoperative period, the roadmap focuses especially on identifying and managing high-risk pregnancies. This is meant to assist medical professionals in identifying issues early on and guarantee that women receive specialised care when needed.

The plan also tackles real-world issues like community involvement, healthcare access in rural and tribal communities and emergency referral services. Stronger digital monitoring via the JANANI Portal, better referral networks, AI-enabled labour rooms, increased use of non-pneumatic anti-shock garments for obstetric haemorrhage, and improved maternal death reviews are some of the ways to improve the quality of treatment.

The government has designated 130 districts in 13 high-focus states for focused initiatives since it recognises that maternal health outcomes differ around the nation. In addition to increasing local accountability through community involvement, these districts will receive additional support to enhance prenatal care, institutional deliveries, infant services and emergency obstetric care.

ALSO READ |Health Ministry Simplifies Hospital Documentation And Reporting Guidelines To Improve Patient Care

Why The Roadmap Matters

By 2030, the strategy seeks to significantly reduce infant and neonatal mortality rates while bringing India's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) down to less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births. Additionally, it aims to eradicate avoidable maternal and newborn mortality and attain universal coverage of maternal and newborn health services.

Experts in public health point out that improving healthcare infrastructure is insufficient on its own. In order to ensure healthier pregnancies and safer births, it is equally vital to have regular prenatal checkups, professional delivery care, postnatal follow-up, healthy nutrition and community awareness. SUMAN Roadmap 2030 has the potential to be a major turning point in India's efforts to give every family access to high-quality, egalitarian maternity and newborn healthcare if it is executed successfully.

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Before You Go

Could a Single Injection Replace Chemotherapy and Radiation in Cancer Treatment?

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the SUMAN Roadmap 2030?

It is a national strategy by India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to enhance the quality, accessibility, and continuity of maternal and newborn healthcare. It supports India's commitment to attaining Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

What are the key objectives of the SUMAN Roadmap 2030?

The roadmap aims to significantly reduce infant and neonatal mortality rates and lower India's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) to less than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. It also seeks to eradicate avoidable maternal and newborn mortality.

How does the SUMAN Roadmap address high-risk pregnancies?

It focuses on identifying and managing high-risk pregnancies through a four-stage monitoring system. This system covers prenatal care, the third trimester, birthing, and the postoperative period, ensuring specialized care.

What is the 'life-cycle approach' in the SUMAN Roadmap?

This approach supports women at every stage of pregnancy, from prenatal counseling to safe birthing and after-services. It also integrates maternal care with infant health, child nutrition, adolescent health, and family planning.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
Read More
Published at : 01 Jul 2026 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maternal Health Newborn SUMAN Roadmap 2030
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Health
What Is SUMAN Roadmap 2030? India's New Push For Safer Mothers And Healthier Newborns
What Is SUMAN Roadmap 2030? India's New Push For Safer Mothers And Healthier Newborns
Health
Drinking During a Heatwave? Here's Why It Could Put Your Health at Risk
Drinking During a Heatwave? Here's Why It Could Put Your Health at Risk
Health
Could Staying Up Late Increase Risk Of A Mini Stroke? Experts Warn Against Chronic Sleep Deprivation
Could Staying Up Late Increase Risk Of A Mini Stroke? Experts Warn Against Chronic Sleep Deprivation
Health
IAS Officer's Workout Regime At 45 Leaves Internet Impressed: WATCH
IAS Officer's Workout Regime At 45 Leaves Internet Impressed: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Court Recovery Records Detail Cash, Dollars and Valuables Seized in Ayodhya Temple Case
BREAKING: Exclusive Recovery Records Reveal Major Cash Haul in Ayodhya Temple Offering Theft Case
No Cap With Megha Prasad: Was the Ram Mandir Donation Scandal Suppressed on June 5?
Ram Temple Donation Theft: Biggest Misappropriation Allegedly Took Place During Maha Kumbh, Say Sources
Ram Temple Donation case: Akhilesh Yadav Says ‘Lord Ram Made Me a Medium’ to Raise the Issue
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget