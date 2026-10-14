Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP FSDA banned 'Puja Ghee' over consumer health risks.

New rules prohibit 'ghee' label on non-edible ritual products.

Mandatory 'Not for Consumption' warnings, separate branding required.

Non-edible 'ghee' products pose health risks; check labels.

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has banned the manufacture, storage and sale of products marketed as 'Puja Ghee' to prevent consumers from mistaking non-edible products used for religious rituals for edible ghee. The order, issued by FSDA Commissioner Dr Roshan Jacob, comes amid concerns that such products may contain non-food oils, fats and chemicals despite resembling regular desi ghee. Under the directive, products made from non-edible fats for religious purposes cannot be labelled 'ghee' or 'ghee for puja'. Manufacturers have also been instructed to display the warning 'Not for Human Consumption' prominently in both Hindi and English on retail packaging, along with a black cross inside a square. Companies cannot use the same brand name for edible ghee and non-edible ritual products. Violations may lead to stock seizure and suspension of licences or registrations.

The order has brought attention to the potential health risks of accidentally consuming products meant exclusively for religious rituals. Here is how puja ghee differs from edible ghee, the health concerns associated with non-edible ingredients and how consumers can identify the difference.

How Can Consuming Puja Ghee Affect Your Health?

Some products sold for religious rituals may contain vanaspati, refined oils, paraffin, mineral oil, artificial fragrances and other substances not intended for human consumption. If these products are mistakenly used in cooking, they may expose consumers to ingredients that are unsuitable for food. The health effects depend on the product's actual composition and the amount consumed. Since products sold under the category can vary, their risks cannot be assessed without knowing the ingredients or testing the product.

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Can Puja Ghee Increase The Risk Of Heart Disease?

One concern with certain fats is their potential effect on cholesterol levels. Trans fats, when present in food, can raise low-density lipoprotein (LDL), commonly known as bad cholesterol, and lower high-density lipoprotein (HDL), or good cholesterol. Regular consumption of trans fats increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes. However, the trans fat content of a particular puja ghee product cannot be established without testing. Consumers should avoid using any product labelled for non-food purposes as a cooking ingredient.

Can Non-Edible Puja Ghee Cause Digestive Problems?

Ingesting non-food oils, waxes or other chemical substances may cause adverse health effects, depending on their composition and the quantity consumed. Possible symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, abdominal discomfort and diarrhoea. Consumers should not assume that a product is safe to eat because it has the colour, texture or fragrance of traditional ghee. Anyone who accidentally consumes a product marked 'Not for Human Consumption' should contact a medical professional or poison information service for advice, particularly if symptoms develop.

What Is The Difference Between Puja Ghee And Edible Ghee?

Edible ghee is made from milk fat and must meet the applicable food safety standards. It is intended for cooking and human consumption. Puja ghee is marketed for religious activities such as lighting lamps and performing havans. Some non-edible ritual products may contain vegetable fats, refined oils, paraffin, mineral oil and other substances instead of the milk fat required for edible ghee. These products may resemble genuine ghee in colour, smell, texture and packaging. This similarity can make it difficult for consumers to distinguish between them by sight or smell alone.

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How To Identify Puja Ghee That Is Not Safe For Consumption

Consumers can take the following precautions when buying ghee, especially during the festive season.

Check the intended use: Purchase only products specifically manufactured and labelled for human consumption.

Read the warning: Never use a product marked 'Not for Human Consumption' in food.

Check the ingredients: Review the ingredient list and relevant food safety information on the packaging.

Do not rely on appearance: A yellow colour, grainy texture or familiar aroma does not establish that a product is genuine edible ghee.

Buy from reliable sellers: Choose properly labelled products that comply with applicable food safety requirements.

What Should Consumers Keep In Mind?

The Uttar Pradesh FSDA's order aims to prevent non-edible products used for religious rituals from being mistaken for food. The mandatory warning labels and restrictions on using the term 'ghee' are intended to make the distinction clearer for consumers. Puja ghee and edible ghee should not be treated as interchangeable products. Consumers should check the packaging carefully and use only ghee intended for human consumption.

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