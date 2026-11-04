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English NewsHealthUP, Delhi, Tamil Nadu Report Highest Childhood Cancer Cases, Study Finds

UP, Delhi, Tamil Nadu Report Highest Childhood Cancer Cases, Study Finds

A new study reveals the states reporting the highest childhood cancer cases in India, while highlighting treatment accessibility challenges, long-distance travel, and the urgent need for better healthcare facilities.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New study reveals childhood cancer disproportionately affects several Indian states.
  • Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu have highest child cancer burden.
  • Families travel long distances for treatment, face significant financial hurdles.
  • Experts urge regional care expansion, better early detection, and policies.

Childhood Cancer in India: A very sensitive report has come out regarding the health problems in children in India. A landmark study recently published in the famous research magazine of Britain, Journal of Cancer Policy, has made many important revelations about childhood cancer in India. Research done by many leading cancer experts of the country, including AIIMS Delhi, has revealed that the number of cancer patients among children in some states of India is much higher than in other states. In this study, the data of more than 22 thousand children suffering from cancer have been analyzed minutely, based on which a list of the most affected states in the country has been prepared.

These States Have The Highest Number Of Cancer Cases Among Children

According to this study, published in the Journal of Cancer Policy, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of children with cancer in India. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 22.6 percent of the total recorded cases, with the highest number of 5,057 child patients. The country's capital, New Delhi, is second on the list, with a significant cancer burden of 19.2 percent.

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The southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu is next, accounting for 18 percent of the total cases, or 4,010 children affected by cancer. Andhra Pradesh is fourth on the list, with 6.1 percent of the total cases, or 1,354. Beyond these major states, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar also have significant populations of childhood cancer patients, reflecting the increasing prevalence of the disease in India.

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Long Distances Have To Be Covered For Treatment

This study not only collected patient data but also highlighted the practical and financial challenges faced by their families during treatment. According to the report, the distribution of pediatric cancer specialty hospitals and centers in the country is highly uneven, forcing families from rural and underserved areas to travel an average of two to three hours to receive treatment for their children.

More than 60 percent of families must travel more than two hours to major cities for therapy or routine checkups. Doctors say that children with solid tumors have to travel even longer for surgery and radiotherapy than those with blood cancers, and financial constraints often force families to abandon treatment midway. 

Experts Gave Important Policy Suggestions

Experts from AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Kalyani, and the Chennai Cancer Institute, who participated in the study, have advised the government to formulate concrete policies in this direction. Doctors believe that it is crucial to expand pediatric cancer care facilities not only in major metropolitan areas but also at the regional level. To achieve this, they call for strengthening regional treatment networks and improving referral systems that identify the disease at an early stage. If early cancer symptoms in children are identified and treatment initiated promptly, the survival rate can be significantly improved.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which Indian state has the highest number of childhood cancer cases, according to the recent study?

The study published in the Journal of Cancer Policy indicates that Uttar Pradesh has the highest number, accounting for 22.6% of total recorded cases. This translates to 5,057 child patients.

What challenges do families of child cancer patients in India often face regarding treatment?

Families face practical and financial hurdles due to uneven hospital distribution. Over 60% travel more than two hours for treatment, and financial strain often forces them to abandon care.

What policy suggestions have experts made to improve childhood cancer care in India?

Experts recommend expanding pediatric cancer care facilities regionally and strengthening referral systems. Early identification and prompt treatment are crucial for improving survival rates.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, which other states show a high burden of childhood cancer?

New Delhi (19.2%), Tamil Nadu (18%), and Andhra Pradesh (6.1%) also show a high burden. West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar likewise have significant populations of child cancer patients.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 02:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Childhood Cancer In India Cancer Cases In Children Childhood Cancer Study Journal Of Cancer Policy AIIMS Delhi Study Cancer In Uttar Pradesh Childhood Cancer Statistics Pediatric Cancer Treatment
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