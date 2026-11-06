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English NewsHealthTripura Gets National Recognition For Digital Healthcare Push, Govt Hospitals To Go Paperless From Nov 10

Tripura Gets National Recognition For Digital Healthcare Push, Govt Hospitals To Go Paperless From Nov 10

Tripura earns national appreciation for its digital healthcare model as all government hospitals prepare to go paperless from November 10 under IHMIS.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 06 Nov 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tripura earned national recognition for its digital healthcare advancements.
  • State showcased strong hospital infrastructure and expanding digital services.
  • All government hospitals become completely paperless from November tenth.

Tripura's efforts to modernise public healthcare through digital technology have earned national recognition at a two-day review meeting in Kolkata. The state received appreciation for strengthening its hospital infrastructure and expanding digital health services, with officials highlighting its progress towards making healthcare facilities completely paperless.

The achievements were presented at the National Review Meeting on Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), organised by the National Health Authority (NHA) on November 5 and 6.

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Tripura Showcases Digital Healthcare Progress At National Meeting

During the meeting, Tripura Health and Family Welfare Secretary Kiran Gitte outlined the state's initiatives, including its model civil hospitals, digital healthcare infrastructure and future plans for improving service delivery.

Senior health officials from several states and Union Territories attended the event. Among them were Sharad Kumar Dwivedi, CEO of the State Health Agency and Secretary of West Bengal's Health and Family Welfare Department, and Kiran Gopal Bhaskar, Joint Secretary of the National Health Authority.

A senior health official in Agartala said Tripura presented the operational framework of its model civil hospitals and the progress achieved in implementing digital healthcare services. The presentation received appreciation from participants.

The official attributed the state's progress to the vision and guidance of Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio and has been emphasising the modernisation of healthcare services.

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All Govt Hospitals In Tripura To Become Paperless From November 10

Addressing the gathering, Gitte said the state government was working towards the complete digitisation of healthcare services. As part of this effort, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has introduced an Integrated Health Management Information System (IHMIS), connecting all government hospitals through a common digital platform.

Tripura has already achieved 100 per cent coverage of public healthcare institutions under the system. The government now aims to bring private healthcare facilities onto the platform within the next two months, with the long-term goal of establishing a completely digital and paperless healthcare network.

Gitte highlighted Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Agartala Civil Hospital as an example of this transformation. The facility has operated as a paperless hospital since its inception, allowing patients to access services digitally, including OPD registration, token generation, hospital admission, prescriptions, medicine dispensing and laboratory tests.

He also announced that all government hospitals across Tripura would shift to fully paperless operations from November 10, bringing manual and paper-based procedures in healthcare delivery to an end.

To showcase these developments, the CEO of the National Health Authority and Tripura's Health Secretary invited officials and representatives attending the national meeting to visit the state and witness its digital healthcare system.

The initiative is expected to support Tripura's efforts to establish an integrated, technology-driven and patient-friendly healthcare network.

G. Sharath Naik, CEO of Ayushman Bharat (Tripura) and State Mission Director of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, also addressed the gathering.

(With inputs from IANS)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Tripura receive national recognition for its healthcare efforts?

Tripura was recognised for modernising public healthcare through digital technology. The state received appreciation for strengthening hospital infrastructure and expanding digital health services.

When will all government hospitals in Tripura become paperless?

All government hospitals across Tripura are scheduled to shift to fully paperless operations from November 10. This initiative aims to end manual and paper-based procedures in healthcare delivery.

What digital system has Tripura implemented in its healthcare facilities?

Tripura has introduced an Integrated Health Management Information System (IHMIS) that connects all government hospitals. This platform enables digital services like OPD registration, prescriptions, and lab tests.

What are Tripura's future plans for its digital healthcare network?

The state aims to integrate private healthcare facilities onto its digital platform within the next two months. The long-term goal is to establish a completely digital and paperless healthcare network across Tripura.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Nov 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ayushman Bharat Digital Healthcare Tripura Health News Tripura Healthcare
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