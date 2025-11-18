The Delhi Diet: Foods That Help Fight Pollution And Boost Lung Health

(By Jeevan Kasara)

Delhi’s pollution problems are now a serious concern for public health officials. The current crisis offers a unique challenge: The Respiratory Debrief requires a highly individualized, multi-pronged protective strategy consisting of adherence to medications and environmental and lifestyle modifications, as well as targeted nutrition.

While a well-balanced nutrition plan does not take the place of a prescribed nutrition plan, a personalised plan could help to build a defense system against the oxidative stress and inflammation associated with pollution.

If you live in high pollution zones (like Delhi), there are certainly dietary strategies to lessen the effects of pollution on the body. Here are some of the most effective strategies.

Antioxidant-Dense Foods: The Body’s First Line Of Defence

Oxidative cellular damage is due to the pollutants PM2.5, ozone, etc. because of the cellular damage that occurs. In pharma, antioxidants are frequently incorporated to nutraceutical products and respiratory formulations for their protective effects.

Add these to your daily plate:

Amla, citrus fruits, berries, kiwi – rich in vitamin C that supports lung tissue repair.

Green tea – its catechins mirror anti-inflammatory properties seen in botanical extracts used in respiratory supplements.

Turmeric – curcumin has clinically studied antioxidant effects that help reduce airway inflammation.

A sustained intake of antioxidants can help the body neutralise free radicals generated by prolonged pollutant exposure.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Nutritional Anti-Inflammatories

Salt water fish and many other marine animals are the primary sources of the most commonly studied omega 3 fatty acid in pharmaceutical and anti inflammatory research. With respect to asthma, COPD flare ups and reduced lung function, chronic low-grade inflammation is a major contributing factor. Long-term exposure to the air which is heavily polluted triggers such chronic low-grade inflammation.

Best food sources:

Walnuts, flax and chia seeds

Salmon, sardines and mackerel (non-vegetarians)

Omega 3 fatty acids assist in the regulation of inflammatory pathways which in turn support better ease of breath and lung elasticity.

Vitamin E & Beta-Carotene For Lung Tissue Protection

Nutrient for the epithelial integrity support which lung health is heavily dependent on is in vitamins E and beta-carotene, available in foods and also often used in important respiratory purposeful supplements.

Add to your diet:

Broccoli, spinach, sweet potato, carrot

Almonds & sunflower seeds

These nutrients help in lung membrane damage reduction, mucus congestion distastes and are effects a lot of people living in Delhi are well aware of.

Foods That Support Natural Detoxification Pathways

Detoxification means the initiation of processes like the production of glutathione, which is a major detoxifier. There are several foods that can enhance these processes automatically.

Beneficial foods:

Garlic and onions – contain sulphur compounds which are supportive of detoxification enzymes.

Cruciferous vegetables (cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower) – enhance the synthesis of glutathione.

Beetroot – improves the levels of nitric oxide and thereby, oxygen delivery.

These foods support the liver and the lungs to function efficiently when they are dealing with a high pollutant load.

Herbal And Functional Ingredients For Respiratory Comfort

A few of the herbs used traditionally in India with relevance to the pharmaceutical industry for their anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and soothing qualities.

Integrate:

Tulsi, ginger, mulethi (licorice) – these are constituents of many herbal pharma formulations for cough and throat.

Honey with warm water – gives a soothing effect on the irritated airways.

Hydration – maintains the mucus membrane, decreases the viscosity of the mucus and aids in airway clearance.

Probiotic-Rich Foods: Strengthening The Gut–Lung Axis

The recent modern pharma research has drawn a lot of attention to the gut–lung axis and the way certain gut bacteria can modulate respiratory immunity. A healthy microbiome improves the body’s response to harmful pollutants.

Foods to include:

Curd, yoghurt, kefir, fermented vegetables.

Jeevan Kasara is Chairman of Steris Healthcare

