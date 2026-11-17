Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avian influenza confirmed, 40,000 chickens culled in Cuddalore.

Broiler farming restricted, statewide bird flu surveillance intensified.

No human cases; public advised precautions and safe food handling.

Tamil Nadu has stepped up its bird flu surveillance after the H5N1 avian influenza virus was confirmed at poultry farms in Cuddalore district. As part of the containment measures, authorities have culled around 40,000 chickens and imposed a temporary three-month restriction on broiler farming in the affected area. Health officials have also intensified monitoring across the state, urging people to follow precautions while assuring them that no human cases have been reported so far.

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H5N1 Confirmed In Cuddalore, 40,000 Chickens Culled

The outbreak came to light after several chickens died at poultry farms near Kurinjipadi in Cuddalore district. Samples collected from the affected farms were sent to the national laboratory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where tests confirmed the presence of the H5N1 avian influenza virus.

Following the confirmation, authorities launched containment operations and culled approximately 40,000 chickens in the Kurinjipadi area to prevent further spread. A temporary ban on broiler chicken rearing has also been introduced in the affected region for three months.

Director of Public Health Dr Somasundaram has directed officials across Tamil Nadu to strengthen surveillance and step up preventive action. He clarified that no human infections had been detected in the state so far, while advising residents to stay alert without giving in to panic.

Bird Flu Monitoring Intensified Across Tamil Nadu

The latest outbreak comes just weeks after Chennai's Vandalur zoo was shut following the detection of infection among some birds housed there. The development has added to concerns about the spread of avian influenza among poultry and captive birds.

Authorities have also increased surveillance in Namakkal, one of Tamil Nadu's major egg production centres, as the health department tightens precautions across the poultry sector.

Dr Somasundaram has cautioned people against touching dead birds with bare hands. Although bird flu primarily affects birds, the infection can occasionally spread to humans through close, unprotected contact with infected birds, their secretions, droppings or contaminated surroundings.

Karur, Tamil Nadu: Minister for Animal Husbandry S. Kamali, on her inspection of the veterinary dispensary in Karur, says, “We interacted with doctors, farmers and pet owners to check whether treatment and medicines were being provided properly. They expressed satisfaction with the services. Following reports of bird flu-related deaths, we immediately began cleaning farms, collected samples for testing and conducted medical checks on farm workers. The test results showed no signs of infection among the workers.” — IANS (@ians_india) November 16, 2026

People who handle sick or dead poultry have been advised to take particular care. Those experiencing symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, cough or breathing difficulties should seek medical attention promptly, especially if they have recently been exposed to birds or poultry.

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Health Advisory: Eat Properly Cooked Chicken

Addressing concerns about food safety, Somasundaram advised consumers to eat only thoroughly cooked chicken and avoid undercooked meat. Proper cooking destroys the avian influenza virus, while safe food handling is important to prevent contamination during preparation.

The health department continues to implement preventive measures across Tamil Nadu to identify possible infections quickly and contain the outbreak. Officials have reiterated that people should follow health advisories, avoid direct contact with dead birds and seek medical help if symptoms develop.

Although no human cases have been reported so far, health officials have stressed that people should not become complacent and must continue following precautionary measures.

(With inputs from IANS)

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