Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike: What Happens To The Body When You Stop Eating?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Survival duration varies; refeeding syndrome poses fatal recovery risk.

Sonam Wangchuk is on a hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest demanding accountability in the education system and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He has been on a hunger strike for over 10 days now. This has started discussions around how long the human body can go without food.

As concerns about Wangchuk's health continue to rise, medical experts assert that hunger strikes are not only powerful means of nonviolent protest but also stark demonstrations of the human body's remarkable ability to adapt to prolonged starvation - as well as its evident biological limits.

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Body Begins To Adapt Within Hours

Within hours, the body begins to react to the lack of meals, according to medical professionals. It mostly uses stored glucose and glycogen to cover its energy needs during the first 24 hours. The body enters ketosis, which breaks down stored fat to create fuel for the brain and other organs, after these reserves are depleted.

In order to maintain key organs, the body eventually starts breaking down muscle protein, including muscles necessary for breathing, movement and heart function, according to medical guidelines released on the treatment of hunger strikers.

How Long Can Someone Stay Alive?

Since each person's physiology is unique, there is no set timeline. Despite the fact that major health issues frequently arise considerably earlier, medical research indicates that individuals who continue to drink water may occasionally live for six to eight weeks or more. On the other hand, survival without both food and water is often assessed in a matter of days.

Guidelines for the medical treatment of hunger strikers state that while proper hydration greatly increases life, full fasting without water drastically reduces it. However, medical professionals stress that being alive does not imply that the body is operating normally because permanent harm can happen long before famine becomes lethal.

What Happens As Starvation Progresses?

Many people suffer from exhaustion, headaches, lightheadedness and trouble focusing throughout the first week due to blood sugar fluctuations. Heart rate, blood pressure and body temperature all decrease as the body's metabolism slows down to preserve energy over time.

Muscle atrophy intensifies as protein reserves are exhausted. The risk of infection rises, wounds heal more slowly, and the immune system deteriorates. Additionally, doctors caution that prolonged hunger can upset electrolyte levels, especially those of potassium, phosphate and magnesium, raising the risk of organ failure and irregular heartbeats.

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Recovery Requires Careful Medical Supervision

When a person resumes eating, the health concerns associated with a hunger strike continue. Resuming food too soon after extended deprivation can result in refeeding syndrome, a potentially fatal illness brought on by abrupt changes in fluids and electrolytes, according to the NHS and medical reviews published in peer-reviewed publications.

Gradual nutritional supplementation under medical supervision is crucial because the disease can impair the heart, brain, lungs and muscles.

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