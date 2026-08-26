Skin Cancer Vaccine: How Does It Work? Know How This New Treatment Could Help Fight Skin Cancer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Therapy is investigational, not yet approved for general use.

Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer. A personalised mRNA therapy from Moderna and Merck is currently being discussed for its treatment. It is considered a game-changer in cancer treatment. This vaccine, developed by two pharmaceutical companies, Merck and Moderna, is called Intismeeran Autogene (4157/V940). The unique feature is that it is tailored to each patient based on their tumor information. Its purpose is to help the body's immune system recognise specific cancer markers present in that patient's tumor.

Therapy Will Be Based On The Tumor.

Its approach is quite different from a typical vaccine. A sample of the patient's tumor is taken to identify the changes present in it. Neoantigens are then selected that the immune system can use to recognise cancer cells. Personalised mRNA therapy is developed based on this information. Its purpose is to train the body's immune system to recognise these specific hallmarks of cancer and help attack such cells. This is not a vaccine that can be administered to healthy people like a typical vaccine to protect them from cancer.

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Got Better Results

This therapy has been tested in combination with Merckki's Keytruda, pembrolizumab, in patients with high-risk stage III and IV melanoma whose tumors were completely removed by surgery. In approximately 5-year follow-up data released in 2026, the combination of V940 and Keytruda reduced the risk of cancer recurrence or death by 49% compared to Keytruda alone. The risk of distant cancer spread or death was also reduced by 59%.

Not Approved For General Patients

It's important to understand one important point here: V940 is currently an investigational therapy, meaning it's undergoing clinical trials and hasn't been approved as a standard treatment for all melanoma patients. The Phase 3 INTerpath 001 trial is investigating its safety and efficacy in high-risk melanoma. The study aims to enroll approximately 1,089 patients.

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How Will The Body Recognise Cancer?

The most remarkable feature of this therapy is its personalised approach. Instead of creating a single drug that's exactly the same for every patient, it's designed based on specific changes in the tumor. This is why it's being seen as a new direction in cancer treatment. However, it's still too early to call it a definitive vaccine for melanoma. Only further trials will reveal its effectiveness and effectiveness in different patients.

[Disclaimer: This information is based on research studies and expert opinion. Do not substitute for medical advice. Always consult your doctor or relevant specialist before undertaking any new activity or exercise.]

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