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English NewsHealthShapoor Zadran's Death: Former Afghanistan Cricketer's Death Puts Spotlight On Rare Immune Disorder HLH

Shapoor Zadran's Death: Former Afghanistan Cricketer's Death Puts Spotlight On Rare Immune Disorder HLH

Shapoor Zadran's death has brought attention to HLH, a rare immune disorder that causes the body's defence system to attack its own organs, making early diagnosis and treatment critical.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Afghan fast bowler Shapoor Zadran passed away aged 38.
  • He died from rare immune disease Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).
  • HLH involves immune overactivity, potentially causing severe organ damage.
  • Early diagnosis and treatment are essential for improving survival.

Former fast bowler Shapoor Zadran passed away at the age of 38 from a rare and potentially fatal immunological disease called Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH). The Afghan cricket world is in mourning. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), which confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) , said it was grieving the loss of one of the "foundation-laying characters" of Afghan cricket and acknowledged Zadran's role in the nation's ascent on the global scene.

His death has also raised awareness of HLH, a condition that many people are unfamiliar with but that doctors consider a medical emergency since it forces the body's immune system to assault healthy parts.

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What Is Haemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH)?

A rare condition known as hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis or HLH, causes the immune system to become dangerously hyperactive. After battling an infection, immune cells continue to produce inflammatory chemicals rather than shutting down, which results in a cytokine storm, an overwhelming immunological response.

The liver, spleen, bone marrow, lungs and brain are just a few of the organs that this excessive inflammation can harm, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Both adults and children might experience HLH, which necessitates immediate medical attention to avoid potentially fatal consequences.

What Causes HLH?

HLH is typically divided into two categories by medical professionals.

1) Genetic mutations that affect the immune system's capacity to control inflammation cause primary HLH, which is inherited. It is typically identified in early childhood or infancy.

2) Secondary HLH, which is more prevalent in adults, arises when another sickness triggers the immune system. The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) states that the syndrome can be brought on by viral infections, including Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), autoimmune diseases, blood malignancies like lymphoma or leukaemia, and in certain situations, severe bacterial or fungal infections.

Symptoms Often Resemble Severe Infection

The fact that many common disorders share symptoms with HLH makes diagnosis challenging. The Mayo Clinic states that patients frequently experience low blood cell counts, prolonged high fever, severe exhaustion, enlarged liver or spleen, swollen lymph nodes, skin rashes and unexplained bleeding or bruises. Inflammation may impact the brain as the illness worsens, leading to disorientation, convulsions or diminished consciousness. Specialised blood tests and bone marrow examinations are often necessary for diagnosis because these symptoms can be mistaken for serious infections or blood diseases.

How Is It Treated?

The Cleveland Clinic states that the goal of treatment is to address the underlying trigger while calming the immune system. To lessen excessive inflammation, doctors may recommend corticosteroids, immune-suppressive medications, chemotherapy-based medications and more recent targeted biological therapies.

Treating the underlying illness is equally crucial if HLH is brought on by cancer or an infection. A bone marrow or hematopoietic stem cell transplant may provide the best chance of long-term survival for people with hereditary HLH.

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Early Diagnosis Is The Key

As of now, inherited hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH) cannot be prevented. Nonetheless, medical professionals claim that identifying warning indicators such as a persistent fever, unexplained inflammation, and rapidly increasing illness might result in an earlier diagnosis of the disease's secondary stage, greatly enhancing treatment outcomes.

The death of Shapoor Zadran has highlighted the need for increased public and medical professional knowledge of this uncommon but potentially fatal immunological condition. Even though HLH is rare, experts stress that it can worsen quickly and become lethal if untreated; thus, early diagnosis and treatment are essential to increasing survival.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH)?

HLH is a rare, life-threatening condition causing the immune system to become dangerously hyperactive, resulting in a

What causes HLH?

HLH is caused by genetic mutations (primary HLH) or triggered by other conditions like viral infections, autoimmune diseases, or blood cancers (secondary HLH). Primary HLH is often identified in early childhood.

What are the common symptoms of HLH?

HLH symptoms often resemble severe infections, including prolonged high fever, severe exhaustion, enlarged liver or spleen, and low blood cell counts. Inflammation may also affect the brain.

How is HLH treated?

Treatment involves calming the immune system and addressing the underlying trigger using medications like corticosteroids or chemotherapy. For hereditary HLH, a bone marrow transplant offers the best long-term survival chance.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 03:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Health Rare Diseases Immune Disorders
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