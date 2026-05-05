Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Santhosh Nair died after a car-truck collision.

Accident trauma can trigger sudden cardiac arrest.

Severe bleeding or head injuries are key triggers.

Immediate medical care is vital for survival.

In a shocking tragedy, Malayalam actor Santhosh Nair, 65, lost his life after a road accident in Adoor, Kerala. His car collided with a truck, and though rushed to a private hospital, he suffered a cardiac arrest. His wife, who was with him, is now under treatment. This heartbreaking incident spotlights a hidden danger: how accident trauma can quickly trigger heart failure, urging everyone to act fast in emergencies.

Trauma's Deadly Link To Cardiac Arrest

The sudden death of Santhosh Nair draws attention to how physical trauma from accidents can lead to fatal cardiac arrest. Trauma means any serious injury like a road crash, fall, or blunt impact that harms vital organs, causes bleeding, or cuts oxygen supply. Cardiac arrest happens when the heart stops pumping effectively due to an electrical fault, unlike a heart attack from blocked blood flow.

Doctors explain trauma triggers this through several ways. First, severe blood loss or shock from heavy bleeding starves the brain and heart of oxygen, leading to quick arrest without fast treatment. Second, head injuries disrupt brain signals for breathing and heart rhythm, raising sudden failure risk.

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Key Triggers Explained

Oxygen lack, or hypoxia, from lung or airway damage strains the heart and can cause arrest, as doctors note. The body's stress response floods stress hormones, sparking dangerous heart rhythms in bad cases. Pre-existing heart issues make trauma the final push to arrest.

Watch for warning signs after injury: sudden unconsciousness, hard breathing or gasps, no pulse, chest pain, or confusion. These need instant medical help. Cardiac arrest demands CPR and defibrillator in minutes for survival.

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Steps To Stay Safe

Accidents happen, but prevention helps. Always wear helmets and seatbelts. Get care right after big injuries and check for late symptoms. Keep heart healthy with regular check-ups.

Nair's case shows how fast trauma turns deadly. Knowing this helps everyone spot signs early and save lives, as the article stresses.

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