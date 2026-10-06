Rs 74 Medicine Sold At Rs 4,981 MRP; UP FSDA Flags 67-Fold Price Gap Across 214 Hospitals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FSDA found significant medicine price differences at hospital pharmacies.

Polymyxin-B injection MRP was 67 times purchase cost.

Large price disparities found in medical devices too.

FSDA sought explanations from hospitals, suppliers, and manufacturers.

Patients buying medicines from hospital pharmacies may end up paying significantly more than the actual purchase cost of some drugs. A recent inspection by the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) found a major difference between the purchase price and printed maximum retail price (MRP) of several medicines sold through hospital pharmacies. The investigation covered pharmacies linked to medical colleges and private hospitals across Uttar Pradesh. Officials examined the purchase prices and MRPs of 130 medicines and injections and found that the MRP of 36 medicines was more than 10 times their purchase price.

Medicine MRP Found Nearly 67 Times Higher Than Purchase Price

One of the biggest differences was found in a Polymyxin-B injection. According to the FSDA findings, GUFIPOL 5 lakh units was purchased for Rs 74.09, while its printed MRP was Rs 4,980.94. This means the MRP was nearly 67 times the purchase price. Another batch of the same injection was purchased for around Rs 90, while its MRP was Rs 4,528.10. Polymyxin-B is an antibiotic used in the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections. Such medicines are often used in hospital settings, where patients may already be facing substantial treatment costs.

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Other Hospital Medicines Also Showed Large Price Gaps

The inspection found similar differences in the case of several other medicines. A terlipressin injection was purchased for Rs 56, while its MRP was Rs 3,050, making the printed MRP around 54 times the purchase price. Colistimethate Sodium 4.5 MIU, another medicine used to treat serious infections, had a purchase price of Rs 210 against an MRP of Rs 9,702.31. Similarly, Tigecycline 50 mg injection was purchased for Rs 154.54, while its MRP was listed at Rs 7,110.47.

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Bevacizumab MRP Was Over Rs 69,000

The investigation also highlighted a substantial difference in the case of Bevacizumab 400 mg. The medicine was purchased for Rs 7,541.10, while its MRP was recorded at Rs 69,995. This represents a difference of more than Rs 62,000 per unit between the purchase price and the printed MRP. Such price differences can significantly increase the financial burden on patients, particularly those undergoing prolonged treatment or requiring expensive medicines.

Medical Devices Also Showed Significant Price Differences

The FSDA inspection found that the issue was not limited to medicines. Some medical devices also had a substantial difference between their purchase price and MRP. A three-way stopcock, for example, was purchased for Rs 6.40, while its MRP was listed as Rs 163. This was more than 25 times the purchase price.

What Did The FSDA Inspection Find?

The FSDA examined records from 214 pharmacies associated with medical colleges and private hospitals. Officials compared the purchase prices and MRPs of medicines and injections and identified several cases involving substantial price differences. In Lucknow, pharmacies at 12 private hospitals were inspected on September 30 and October 1. Officials checked billing records, stock details and documents related to the purchase and sale of medicines. Samples of 38 medicines were also collected for quality testing.

Why Medicine Prices Matter For Patients

Medicine costs are an important part of healthcare expenses, particularly for patients undergoing treatment for serious infections, cancer and other conditions requiring hospitalisation. When the price paid by a hospital for a medicine is substantially lower than its printed MRP, patients may want to check the bill carefully and ask the pharmacy about the medicine, its MRP and the amount being charged. The FSDA has sought explanations from the hospitals, suppliers and manufacturers concerned over the price differences identified during the inspection.

What Patients Should Check When Buying Medicines From Hospitals

Patients and their families should carefully check the medicine name, strength, quantity, MRP and billed price on every pharmacy bill. It is also important to keep the bills and prescriptions, particularly when expensive medicines are involved. If there is a major discrepancy or a patient is unsure about a charge, they can seek clarification from the hospital pharmacy or the relevant drug regulatory authority. The FSDA's findings have brought the pricing of medicines and medical supplies at hospital pharmacies under scrutiny, raising questions about how such large differences between purchase prices and printed MRPs affect patients' healthcare expenses.

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