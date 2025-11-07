Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In today’s era of globalisation, where Western culture is rapidly expanding its influence, protecting Indian traditions has become a challenge. Patanjali has stated that the company has launched a campaign to revive Indian heritage not just through health products but also through cultural awareness initiatives. According to Patanjali, the organisation is safeguarding cultural heritage by connecting Ayurveda, yoga, and ancient wisdom with modern lifestyles. Experts believe this effort is not only strengthening public health but also keeping cultural identity alive for future generations.

Patanjali says, “The company is present in the market with more than 5,000 products, ranging from herbal soaps to yogic teas. But Patanjali’s contribution is not merely commercial; it symbolises a cultural renaissance. Under the company’s ‘Swadeshi Movement’, millions have been inspired to adopt an Ayurvedic lifestyle. Through yoga camps, ancient texts such as the ‘Yoga Sutras’ and the ‘Charaka Samhita’ are being promoted—these form the foundation of Indian philosophy.”

Patanjali Sows the Seeds of Culture – Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev says, “Patanjali doesn’t just sell products; it sows the seeds of culture. Our traditions are treasures of health and spirituality, which we are strengthening on the global stage by linking them with modern science.”

Patanjali has stated, “Herbal products have encouraged local farmers to cultivate medicinal herbs. This has not only led to economic empowerment but also helped preserve ancient agricultural traditions. Patanjali’s organic farming model brings to life the Vedic philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family). It connects cultural heritage with the environment to ensure sustainable development.”

Reviving Traditions is Protecting Heritage – Patanjali

Patanjali claims, “More than 100 million people have participated in our yoga programmes, which stands as proof of the global spread of Indian culture. The Patanjali model makes cultural preservation economically sustainable. In the future, as challenges like climate change and cultural erosion intensify, such efforts will strengthen Indian identity. Ultimately, Patanjali is proving that reviving traditions is not only about protecting heritage but also about building a healthy and prosperous nation.”

