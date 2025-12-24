During the Winter Session of Parliament, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra drew attention to blue turmeric while speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She shared insights into its unique properties and explained how it has become part of her daily routine. The mention sparked curiosity about this lesser-known variety of turmeric and its potential health benefits.

How Beneficial Is Blue Turmeric?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra revealed that she consumes blue turmeric every day. According to her, it helps protect against pollution and provides relief from throat irritation and allergies. Blue turmeric is known to grow in the soil of Wayanad and is believed to offer several health advantages.

What Is Blue Turmeric Like?

Blue turmeric, also known as black turmeric or Curcuma caesia, is different from the commonly used yellow turmeric. It has a brown outer surface and a distinctive blue-purple colour inside. This variety contains a higher amount of curcumin and has a camphor-like aroma. It is cultivated in regions such as Northeast India, Wayanad in Kerala, and parts of Madhya Pradesh. Due to its rarity, blue turmeric is considered more expensive than regular turmeric.

Health Benefits Of Blue Turmeric

Several studies suggest that blue turmeric is rich in antioxidants and possesses strong anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. It contains compounds such as camphor, ar-turmerone, and other essential oils. These elements help boost immunity, reduce inflammation, and protect the body from various illnesses. In today’s polluted environment, it is also believed to strengthen the lungs and soothe the throat.

Does Blue Turmeric Have Anti-Cancer Properties?

According to the experts, blue turmeric contains a high concentration of curcumin, which gives it potential anti-cancer properties. Laboratory studies have shown that it may help inhibit the growth of cancer cells. However, experts caution that it should not be considered a substitute for medical treatment and should be used only after consulting a doctor.

Blue turmeric is highly beneficial for joint pain and arthritis. It helps reduce swelling and provides relief from pain. Regular consumption in small quantities, mixed with milk or water, may help arthritis patients manage their symptoms.

How To Use Blue Turmeric

Mix half to one teaspoon of blue turmeric powder in milk or water and consume daily,

Add it to tea,

Apply it as a paste on joints for pain relief,

Mix it into salads or vegetables.

