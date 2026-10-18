Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom A global study links PM2.5 levels to increased hospitalizations.

Significant increases in cancer, mental, neurological, respiratory hospitalizations noted.

A 10µg/m³ PM2.5 increase raised hospitalization risk 8%.

Increased air pollution often causes eye irritation, coughing, and breathing problems, but the impact of fine particles in the air is far greater. One study found that elevated PM2.5 levels are linked to an increased risk of hospitalization for a variety of illnesses. This makes it clear that poor air quality shouldn't be dismissed as a temporary problem.

Analysis Based On Millions, Not Crores, Of Records

Researchers studied nearly 346.5 million hospitalization records from six countries and regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, New Zealand, and Taiwan, from 2000 to 2019. The analysis looked at the association between PM2.5 levels and hospitalizations. According to the study, for every 10 micrograms per cubic meter increase in PM2.5 concentrations, the risk of hospitalization for any reason over the next 21 days was found to be 8 percent higher on average.

The Relationship Between Different Diseases Has Also Been Shown

The study focused not only on respiratory illnesses, but also on other health problems. Cancer-related hospitalizations were associated with a 10.8 percent increase in the risk of hospitalization, mental health conditions with a 10 percent increase, and neurological disorders with an 8.5 percent increase. Respiratory illnesses were associated with a 6.7 percent increase. These findings demonstrate a statistically significant association between pollution levels and the risk of hospitalization.

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Why Is PM2.5 Considered Dangerous?

PM2.5 are extremely small particles present in the air, measuring 2.5 micrometers or less. Due to their small size, they are inhaled and reach the lungs. Exposure to them can cause inflammation and other biological reactions in the body. The effects of pollution are not the same for every person. People with pre-existing heart, lung, or other serious diseases should exercise increased caution during periods of poor air quality.

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What Precautions Should Be Taken During Pollution Days?

Limiting outdoor activities and monitoring the local Air Quality Index (AQI) during poor air quality is helpful. A good-quality, well-fitting N95 mask can be used if needed. People with asthma or other chronic conditions should take their medications and follow their doctor's advice. Seek immediate medical attention if they experience sudden difficulty breathing, chest pain, or severe symptoms. The study was based on data from six countries and territories, so its findings cannot be applied to the Indian population.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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