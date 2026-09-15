Period Pain So Severe You Miss Work? Here’s When To Get Checked For Endometriosis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Severe period pain may signal endometriosis, affecting daily life.

Endometriosis is tissue growth outside uterus, causing pain/infertility.

Delayed diagnosis (7-10 years) worsens pain, impacts fertility.

Consult doctor for persistent, severe pain or conception difficulties.

Period pain is often dismissed as normal. However, if the pain is so severe that it interferes with daily activities, studies, work, or sleep, it's best not to dismiss it as simple period cramps. Doctors suggest that such pain could be a sign of a condition like endometriosis. If not diagnosed and treated promptly, it can impact a woman's lifestyle and fertility. So, learn about endometriosis and how to diagnose it.

What Is Endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a condition in which tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing swelling, pain, and other symptoms. Doctors estimate that this condition affects approximately 1 in 10 women. The most common symptom is severe and frequent period pain. However, symptoms vary from woman to woman. In some cases, persistent pelvic pain, pain during sex, or difficulty conceiving can also occur.

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Diagnosis Takes Many Years

Doctors have expressed concern that many women in India take seven to ten years to be diagnosed with endometriosis. One reason for this is that early symptoms are mistaken for normal period pain. The impact of late diagnosis goes beyond pain; it can also affect fertility. Furthermore, delaying treatment increases the financial burden.

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When Should One Consult A Doctor?

If period pain continues to increase or is so severe each month that it interferes with normal activities, it's important to consult a doctor, especially if taking standard painkillers doesn't provide relief. Painful urination or bowel movements, or persistent pelvic pain around the time of your period shouldn't be ignored. In some cases, if you experience difficulty conceiving, you should consult a doctor. Experts say it's also important to pay attention to such symptoms in adolescent girls, as the condition can begin at a young age and become more troublesome over time.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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