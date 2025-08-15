Patanjali has claimed that with the combination of Ayurveda and modern science, even the most serious diseases can be treated. According to the company, its scientists discovered in a study that heart disease (cardiotoxicity) caused by the chemotherapy drug Doxorubicin, which is used in cancer treatment, can be cured using the Ayurvedic medicine Cardiogrit Gold. This research presents the power of Ayurveda more strongly to the world.

This research proves the scientific nature of Ayurveda: Acharya Balkrishna

Patanjali Ayurved CEO Acharya Balkrishna said, “This research not only proves the scientific nature of Ayurveda, but also shows that if ancient medical systems are tested scientifically, solutions to complex problems in modern medicine can be found. Cardiogrit Gold contains herbs and bhasma such as Yogendra Ras, Arjun, Moti Pishti, and Aqeeq Pishti, which are mentioned in ancient Ayurvedic texts as effective for heart diseases.”

He further added, “This research is the result of the hard work of Patanjali’s scientists and is a big step in re-establishing Ayurveda. When the entire world is eager to adopt Ayurveda, this research gives people a strong reason to trust it. This is a priceless gift of the blend between tradition and science. The study was conducted on a small organism named C. elegans.”

Study published in Journal of Toxicology

Patanjali claimed, “The results showed that Cardiogrit Gold improved the feeding ability of these organisms, enhanced the condition of heart-like muscles, and reduced the levels of harmful elements (ROS). Additionally, the length and reproductive capacity of these organisms increased. The medicine also reduced the level of Doxorubicin, which proves that it is effective in reducing heart diseases. This research has been published in the world-renowned research journal Journal of Toxicology.”

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

