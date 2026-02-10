Patanjali Fevogrit An Ayurvedic Solution For Fever With Herbs Like Giloy And Chirayata

Body Normal Temperature: The normal body temperature of a human body is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 37 degrees Celsius. When the body temperature rises above this, it is called fever or 'jwar'. Fever is a natural response of the body, adopted by the immune system to fight against infections. When bacteria, viruses, or any other infection enters the body, the immune system becomes active and raises the body temperature. This reduces the chances of harmful microorganisms growing and helps the body fight the infection.

Fever is not just an illness, but it can also be a sign of an internal problem in the body. Sometimes it is mild and resolves on its own in a few days, while in some cases it can also be a symptom of serious diseases. It is necessary to understand the correct cause of fever and control it to prevent the possibility of any serious illness.

What are the main causes of fever?

Infection is a major cause. Viruses can cause common cold, cough, flu, etc., while bacteria cause UTI, typhoid, TB, and throat infections.

Viral infections include diseases like dengue, chikungunya, and coronavirus, in which fever is a major symptom. In dengue and chikungunya, along with fever, joint pain and skin rashes are also seen.

Fever can also occur after vaccination because the body's immune system reacts to any new medicine or vaccine. This is common in children, and a mild fever may occur within a few hours of vaccination.

Arthritis or other inflammatory diseases can also cause fever. In some cases, fever is also seen due to diseases like autoimmune disorders. The body temperature can also increase due to living in a hot environment or heatstroke.

Other causes include any kind of inflammation in the body, hormonal imbalance, allergies, or the reaction of certain medications can also cause fever.

What are the symptoms of fever?

Feeling more heat in the body, chills or shivering, headache, fatigue and weakness, muscle pain, excessive sweating, dry throat, loss of appetite, irritability or feeling sluggish are included.

The higher the fever, the more severe its symptoms can be. Extra care needs to be taken during fever in young children and the elderly, as their immune systems are weak.

What is the method of measuring fever?

A thermometer is used to measure fever. Nowadays, digital thermometers are used more, with which the temperature can be easily measured. Earlier, mercury thermometers were used, in which the mercury had to be shaken down. The temperature is measured by placing the thermometer under the tongue or in the armpit.

Now, infrared thermometers based on new technology are also available in the market, which can be used to detect fever by placing them on the forehead. If the body temperature is more than 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius), then it is considered a fever.

What to do when you have a fever?

Get plenty of rest and avoid physical exertion.

Consume plenty of water, juice, and soup to keep the body hydrated.

Wear light and comfortable clothes to keep the body cool.

Applying a cold water compress to the forehead can provide relief.

Consult a doctor in a serious condition

In some cases, fever can be serious and requires medical consultation. If the fever exceeds 104 degrees Fahrenheit, has been persistent for a long time and is not subsiding with general measures, or if there is difficulty in breathing, chest pain, vomiting, confusion, or extreme weakness, then a doctor should be contacted.

