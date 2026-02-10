Patanjali Divya Herbal Pey: A Blend Of 28 Herbs To Boost Your Immunity

Morning Rituals: The start of a fast-paced modern lifestyle often seems incomplete without tea or coffee. These beverages have become the cornerstone of our day. But have you ever wondered how consuming tea or coffee on an empty stomach in the morning affects your health?

Experts believe that drinking tea or coffee on an empty stomach in the morning not only causes stomach problems but also negatively impacts sleep quality, the digestive system, and even mental health.

Tea and chocolate contain a high amount of caffeine, which affects the body's natural balance. Excessive consumption gives the body a feeling of energy, but it can lead to fatigue, anxiety, and insomnia.

Effects of Excessive Caffeine Consumption

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), if more than 400 mg of caffeine is consumed in a day, it can cause digestive disorders. These include stomach gas, sleep deprivation, heart rate irregularities, and excessive brain activity. All of these have a negative impact on our lifestyle and mental peace.

Ayurvedic Medicine - Divine Herbal Drink Rich in Herbs

Ayurveda, a thousands-year-old ancient medical system, describes many medicines that help improve our health. These herbs not only provide energy but also strengthen the body's immune system.

Patanjali, revealing the secrets of Ayurvedic knowledge, has created the Divya Peya drink. This plant-based drink contains a special blend of spices, including small chillies, large cardamom, cinnamon, mace, black pepper, ginger, red sandalwood, liquorice, basil, Arjuna, rose, and small chillies.

Extensive scientific studies have been conducted to confirm the Divya Plant Peya. First, its chemical analysis was done, which identified the amount of its activity and anti-inflammatory elements. After this, it was tested on a zebrafish model, which is a valid model in biomedical research.

In several studies, lipopolysaccharide (LPS) was induced in zebrafish, causing symptoms like inflammation and fever in their bodies. This is similar to how our bodies constantly have some kind of internal infection, including coughs, colds, fevers, and cholesterol, which helps our body develop immunity.

In these companies, the body temperature also increased after LPS exposure. After this, these fish were given doses of Divya Plant Peya in various amounts, which reduced the symptoms of inflammation in these fish and improved their body temperature.

This confirms that the consumption of Divya Peya can control inflammation and the root cause of other substances. Along with this, the consumption of plant-based drinks for 7 days, 10 days, and 15 days in different groups also showed improvement in the immune system against these diseases. Also, the plant drink reduced the deformity in the fins of these fish due to fever caused by LPS in a dose-dependent manner.

Natural Anti-Inflammatory Properties - Plant Drink

Research based on various genes revealed that plant drinks also control cytokines, which cause inflammation and fever. Also, the increased levels of HS-CRP (C-reactive protein) caused by asthma inflammation were reduced.

All these studies have shown that Divya Peya contains natural anti-inflammatory properties that control the effects of inflammation and fever in the body. In addition, the use of filament drinks is available for an exceptional amount of time. Unlike caffeine, it calms and stabilises stress and brain activity, strengthens the digestive system, and also helps in removing stomach-related problems. Being made from natural herbs, it provides health and energy to the body.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article. ABP Network Private Limited and/or ABP Live do not endorse its content and/or the views expressed therein. All information is provided on an as-is basis. This information is not a medical advice or an offer to purchase. Consult a specialist advisor/health professional before making any purchase. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator