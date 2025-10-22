Patanjali Claims Breakthrough In Cancer Recovery Through Yoga & Ayurveda

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Patanjali has claimed that its wellness centres have shown encouraging results in treating severe and chronic illnesses such as cancer through yoga, pranayama, and Ayurveda. Several cases have reportedly emerged where patients claim to have become cancer-free after undergoing treatment.

At Patanjali Wellness Centre (Yoggram and Niramayam) in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, new stories of hope and faith have surfaced regarding the treatment of chronic diseases — particularly among those battling cancer. According to Patanjali, many cancer patients have experienced complete or partial recovery through yoga, pranayama, and Ayurvedic therapy.

Patanjali stated, “Several cancer patients came to Patanjali Wellness and found confidence in our integrated treatment system. One such case is of Shikha Bhunia’s mother (57 years old, Howrah), who was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. After seven days of treatment at Patanjali and following the prescribed regimen for a year, her CT scan report in March 2023 showed she was ‘cancer-free.’”

The organisation further said, “Similarly, Ajay Rajendra Bandal (28 years old) from Pune was suffering from a growing cancer in his head. After receiving therapy and Ayurvedic medication, he reported relief and said he felt much better than before.”

What Does Patanjali Claim?

Patanjali stated, “The experiences of cancer patients show how effective our treatment system is. For instance, 41-year-old Gauran Singh from Bengaluru, who had blood cancer and had undergone two blood transplants, reported relief from pain and reduced weakness after just seven days of treatment. Similarly, Vijay Kumar Singh (62 years old) from Chhapra, Bihar, said that within six days of treatment, his TLC, platelet, and haemoglobin levels improved.”

Success Across Different Types of Cancer

Patanjali claimed several successful cases in different states:

Maharashtra: Dnyaneshwar Vitthalrao Patil (50 years old) from Osmanabad came for liver cirrhosis treatment and reported that after following the prescribed Ayurvedic medicines and pranayama routine, his viral load is now “completely normal.”

Rajasthan: Ved Prakash (74 years old) from Bharatpur, diagnosed with kidney cancer and 80% kidney damage, chose Patanjali treatment over hospitalisation. He reportedly showed daily improvement and is now “completely healthy.”

Delhi: Babita Sachdeva (52 years old), who had thyroid cancer surgery, said that her condition continued to worsen post-operation. However, after consistent pranayama practice at Yoggram, she is now “fully recovered.”

West Bengal: Anita Kumari (33 years old) from Howrah, diagnosed with cancer and advised surgery by doctors at a major hospital in Varanasi, said that after 15 days of treatment at Patanjali, her condition improved, and by her third visit, her disease had become “completely normal.”

