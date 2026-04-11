“Parkinson’s disease is no longer a condition families can afford to ignore,” says Dr. Sumit Kumar, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Regency Health, Kanpur. Parkinson's disease is a progressive condition caused by the loss of dopamine-producing cells in the brain.

While most people notice movement-related symptoms first, the disease often begins much earlier. “Sleep problems, mood changes, constipation, and loss of smell can appear years before visible signs,” explains Dr. Kumar.

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The most recognised symptom is a resting tremor in one hand. However, families often miss other early warning signs. These include stiffness on one side of the body, slower daily movements, smaller handwriting, reduced facial expressions, and a soft or flat voice. “If these symptoms appear together or gradually worsen, a neurological evaluation should not be delayed,” he advises.

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Precautions And Measures

Lifestyle also plays an important role in managing the condition. Regular physical activity, including aerobic and strength exercises, helps maintain brain health. A balanced diet rich in antioxidants, proper sleep, and reduced exposure to pesticides and industrial chemicals are especially important in Indian environments.

Dr. Kumar adds, “Genetic counselling can be considered in families with a history of Parkinson’s.” This helps assess risks and plan early care if needed. One major concern in India is delayed diagnosis.

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“The gap between first symptoms and diagnosis is still too wide due to stigma and low awareness,” he notes. Early diagnosis allows better symptom control and improves long-term outcomes.

A well-informed family can make a significant difference. Recognising early signs, supporting regular treatment, and preparing for caregiving needs can lead to better management of the disease.

Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.