New Drug For Cervical Precancer May Be Available Soon; ICMR Takes A Major Decision

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICMR licensed SHetA2 drug for cervical precancer treatment.

This drug targets HPV-affected cells, sparing healthy tissue.

SHetA2 requires extensive clinical trials before public use.

Every year, nearly 80,000 women in India are diagnosed with cervical cancer, accounting for a significant share of the global disease burden. In many cases, women with cervical precancerous lesions require surgical procedures to prevent the condition from progressing into cancer. Now, a new development by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sparked hope for a less invasive treatment option in the future. Under its Medical Innovation Patent Mitra initiative, ICMR has licensed an indigenous anti-HPV drug candidate, SHetA2, to Emcure Pharmaceuticals for further development. While the medicine is still awaiting clinical validation, researchers believe it has the potential to transform cervical precancer treatment.

ICMR Hands Over SHetA2 For Further Development

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) statement released on July 21, 2026, ICMR transferred three indigenous biomedical technologies to leading Indian pharmaceutical and vaccine companies. Among them is SHetA2, an anti-HPV drug candidate licensed to Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The drug is being developed to treat cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), a precancerous condition caused primarily by persistent HPV infection. If left untreated, CIN can progress to cervical cancer, making early intervention crucial.

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Drug Targets Diseased Cells While Protecting Healthy Tissue

SHetA2 was jointly developed by Dr. Shaukat Hussain of ICMR's National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR) and Dr. Doris M. Benbrook of the Stephenson Cancer Center, University of Oklahoma, USA. Researchers say the drug has a targeted mechanism of action. It is designed to attack HPV-affected precancerous and cancerous cells while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissue. If clinical studies confirm its effectiveness, SHetA2 could become one of the first non-surgical targeted therapies for cervical precancer.

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Clinical Trials Still Needed Before Patient Use

ICMR Director General and Secretary of the Department of Health Research, Dr. Rajeev Bahl, said the organisation is focused on ensuring that publicly funded research reaches patients through strong industry collaborations. He noted that initiatives such as Medical Innovation Patent Mitra are helping bridge the gap between laboratory research and commercially available healthcare solutions. However, experts emphasise that licensing does not mean the drug is ready for public use. SHetA2 must successfully complete multiple phases of clinical trials to establish its safety and effectiveness before it can receive regulatory approval. If these trials prove successful, the drug could mark a significant advance in India's fight against cervical cancer while highlighting the country's growing capabilities in indigenous biomedical innovation.

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