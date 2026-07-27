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English NewsHealthNew Drug For Cervical Precancer May Be Available Soon; ICMR Takes A Major Decision

New Drug For Cervical Precancer May Be Available Soon; ICMR Takes A Major Decision

ICMR has licensed SHetA2, a new anti-HPV drug candidate, to Emcure Pharmaceuticals for development as a potential non-surgical treatment for cervical precancer.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ICMR licensed SHetA2 drug for cervical precancer treatment.
  • This drug targets HPV-affected cells, sparing healthy tissue.
  • SHetA2 requires extensive clinical trials before public use.

Every year, nearly 80,000 women in India are diagnosed with cervical cancer, accounting for a significant share of the global disease burden. In many cases, women with cervical precancerous lesions require surgical procedures to prevent the condition from progressing into cancer. Now, a new development by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sparked hope for a less invasive treatment option in the future. Under its Medical Innovation Patent Mitra initiative, ICMR has licensed an indigenous anti-HPV drug candidate, SHetA2, to Emcure Pharmaceuticals for further development. While the medicine is still awaiting clinical validation, researchers believe it has the potential to transform cervical precancer treatment.

ICMR Hands Over SHetA2 For Further Development

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) statement released on July 21, 2026, ICMR transferred three indigenous biomedical technologies to leading Indian pharmaceutical and vaccine companies. Among them is SHetA2, an anti-HPV drug candidate licensed to Pune-based Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The drug is being developed to treat cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), a precancerous condition caused primarily by persistent HPV infection. If left untreated, CIN can progress to cervical cancer, making early intervention crucial.

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Drug Targets Diseased Cells While Protecting Healthy Tissue

SHetA2 was jointly developed by Dr. Shaukat Hussain of ICMR's National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR) and Dr. Doris M. Benbrook of the Stephenson Cancer Center, University of Oklahoma, USA. Researchers say the drug has a targeted mechanism of action. It is designed to attack HPV-affected precancerous and cancerous cells while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissue. If clinical studies confirm its effectiveness, SHetA2 could become one of the first non-surgical targeted therapies for cervical precancer.

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Clinical Trials Still Needed Before Patient Use

ICMR Director General and Secretary of the Department of Health Research, Dr. Rajeev Bahl, said the organisation is focused on ensuring that publicly funded research reaches patients through strong industry collaborations. He noted that initiatives such as Medical Innovation Patent Mitra are helping bridge the gap between laboratory research and commercially available healthcare solutions. However, experts emphasise that licensing does not mean the drug is ready for public use. SHetA2 must successfully complete multiple phases of clinical trials to establish its safety and effectiveness before it can receive regulatory approval. If these trials prove successful, the drug could mark a significant advance in India's fight against cervical cancer while highlighting the country's growing capabilities in indigenous biomedical innovation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is SHetA2 and what condition does it aim to treat?

SHetA2 is an indigenous anti-HPV drug candidate licensed by ICMR. It aims to treat cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), a precancerous condition caused primarily by HPV infection.

How is the SHetA2 drug designed to work?

SHetA2 has a targeted mechanism, designed to attack HPV-affected precancerous and cancerous cells. It aims to do this while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

Is the SHetA2 drug currently available for patients?

No, the drug is still awaiting clinical validation and must successfully complete multiple phases of clinical trials. It is not yet ready for public use.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 01:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cervical Precancer Drug SHetA2 Drug ICMR Cervical Cancer Research
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