Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeHealthNational Sports Day 2025: Addressing Unique Health Challenges Faced By Female Athletes

National Sports Day 2025: Addressing Unique Health Challenges Faced By Female Athletes

Female athletes are redefining the future of sport, both globally and here in India. To honor their achievements, we must also acknowledge and address the unique medical challenges they face.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

(By Dr Michelle Rozario)

Behind the medals and records lies a reality that is often overlooked—the health challenges faced by women are not always the same as those faced by men. Understanding these unique risks is the first step to ensuring that women in sport can thrive safely and sustainably.

ALSO READ: Digestive Discomfort? Avoid These Common Foods With Milk To Prevent Stomach Problems

Anatomical And Musculoskeletal Risks

Female athletes are naturally predisposed to certain injuries because of anatomical and hormonal differences.

  • ACL injuries: Women are up to eight times more likely to suffer anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears. A wider pelvis, greater joint laxity, and hormonal influences contribute to this vulnerability.
  • Runner’s Knee (Patellofemoral Pain): This chronic knee pain is three times more common in women, often linked to pelvic alignment and biomechanics.
  • Shoulder Instability: Higher ligament flexibility makes shoulder dislocations more frequent, sometimes even without direct trauma.
  • Concussions: Evidence suggests that women may not only sustain concussions more frequently but also experience more severe symptoms compared to men.

Energy, Nutrition, And Hormonal Health

One of the most significant health concerns in female sports is Relative Energy Deficiency in Sport (RED-S), formerly known as the Female Athlete Triad.

  • RED-S: When energy intake doesn’t match energy expenditure, athletes face menstrual irregularities, weakened bones, reduced immunity, and chronic fatigue.
  • Amenorrhea: Up to 69% of endurance athletes report missing periods due to overtraining and under-fuelling.
  • Iron-Deficiency Anemia: Because of menstrual blood loss and training demands, female athletes are more prone to fatigue caused by anemia.
  • Micronutrient Gaps: Low levels of calcium, vitamin D, folic acid, and magnesium can affect bone health and metabolism.

A well-balanced diet, adequate protein intake (1.2–2 g/kg body weight), and regular checks for iron and vitamin D are essential for sustainable performance.

Bone Health And Recovery

Fragile bones remain a silent but serious threat. Some common bone injuries are:

  • Stress Fractures: Particularly common among runners and gymnasts, often linked to RED-S.
  • Osteopenia & Osteoporosis: Long-term nutritional deficits lead to irreversible bone damage.
  • Recovery Demands: Women may require 20% more calories post-injury to ensure optimal healing.

Psychological Stress And Sociocultural Pressures

The pressures on women in sport are not just physical.  

  • Eating Disorders: Gymnastics, figure skating, and running see higher rates of restrictive eating.
  • Anorexia Athletica: A performance-driven compulsion to undereat and overtrain.

Coaches, families, and peers must normalize conversations around mental health, nutrition, and menstruation, and ensure access to confidential psychological support. Holistic Clinical Monitoring are essential.

Dr Michelle Rozario is Consultant Gynaecologist at Holy Family Hospital, Bandra

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
National Sports Day Women In Sports Health Challenges Faced By Female Athletes Health Issues Of Women In Sports
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
Cloudbursts Hit Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Chamoli; Families Trapped Under Debris
World
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
PM Modi Arrives In Tokyo, To Attend 15th India-Japan Annual Summit
World
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
'India Experiencing Cost Of Supporting Putin': US Senator Warns Against Buying Russian Oil
Cities
Heavy Rain Lashes Noida; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today
Heavy Rain Lashes Noida; IMD Issues Yellow Alert For More Showers In Delhi-NCR Today
Advertisement

Videos

Janhit: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Says Service to Sangh is Lifelong Commitment
Mahadangal: Derogatory Slogans Against PM Modi at Darbhanga Rally Stir Political Storm | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Offensive Slogans Against PM Modi Raise Tensions in Bihar Elections | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget