As National Nutrition Week is being observed across the country from September 1 to 7, conversations around healthy eating and balanced diets have taken centre stage. Launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the week-long initiative highlights the critical role of nutrition in preventing chronic diseases and improving overall well-being. It not only encourages individuals to make mindful dietary choices but also promotes education, community engagement, and resources that inspire healthier lifestyles.

The spotlight falls on a pressing health concern, the sharp rise in lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular ailments, and obesity. With urbanisation, fast-paced living, and the easy availability of processed foods, nutrition has become not just a matter of choice but a crucial line of defence against chronic illness.

To understand how nutrition impacts our health and what steps can help prevent the growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases, here are some insights from the health experts who shed light on how small, mindful changes can transform health outcomes at both individual and community levels.

Nutrition: A Key Weapon Against Lifestyle Diseases

Dr. Sujit Paul who is the Group CEO of Zota Healthcare Ltd, emphasises that modern civilisation has complicated the relationship with food. "Adequate nutrition is no longer taken for granted but forms an integral part of the fight against lifestyle diseases od modern world such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and obesity," he says.

He warns that excessive intake of processed foods, sugary items, and saturated fats is one of the primary drivers of these conditions. At the same time, a diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, fresh fruits, and vegetables can regulate blood sugar levels, control weight, and reduce inflammation, he says.

"Since the onset of non-communicable diseases in India, nutrition awareness is not an option but a necessity," Dr. Paul notes, underlining how the right dietary practices can substantially cut down risks and improve overall lifestyle.

Simple Nutrition Practices That Can Transform Daily Living

Chronic illnesses are now the leading cause of death worldwide, and poor nutrition remains a central risk factor. Highlighting alarming statistics, Dr. Paul points out that overweight and obesity in Indian women aged 15 to 49 more than doubled in the last two decades, rising from 6.5% in 2000 to 14.5% in 2019. He suggests practical steps for prevention:

Swap refined grains with whole grains.

Cut down on sugary beverages.

Incorporate seasonal fruits and vegetables into meals.

Practice portion control and mindful eating.

Replace harmful trans fats with healthy fats from nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

"Balanced meals at regular intervals and conscious fluid intake are simple yet powerful tools against lifestyle diseases," he adds.

Nutrition And Immunity: A Direct Link

Public health expert Dr. Sameer Bhati stresses that nutrition does more than prevent chronic illness, it strengthens immunity. "When a person consumes the necessary nutrients in the appropriate quantity through a well-balanced diet, it helps in building the body’s defensive system adequately," he explains.

Nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin D, zinc, and protein play a crucial role in the production of immune cells and antibodies. On the other hand, undernutrition weakens the immune system, making individuals more prone to infections and slower recovery times.

"The phrase ‘simple nutrition’ truly stands correct when stated, ‘nutrition affects the immune system,’" Dr. Bhati remarks.

Common Nutritional Mistakes That Fuel Lifestyle Disorders

Dr. Bhati also warns against everyday dietary mistakes that silently pave the way for chronic diseases. Among the most harmful are:

Excessive reliance on processed foods high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats.

Skipping meals, particularly breakfast, slows metabolism and leads to overeating.

Neglecting fruits, vegetables, and fibre essential for digestion and long-term health.

Overconsumption of sugary drinks and refined carbohydrates.

Insufficient water intake and irregular eating habits.

"Each of these habits might seem trivial, but all of these put together severely increase the risk of contracting lifestyle diseases like heart ailments, diabetes, metabolic syndromes, and the like," he cautions.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

