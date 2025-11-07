(By Dr. Sameer Bhati)

With all its bad effects, cancer is still among the most prominent and difficult health issues worldwide. A significant advantage is that the majority of cancers are either preventable or curable if caught early. Hence, preventive healthcare and proper screenings are very much instrumental in the fight against cancer by decreasing its occurrence and increasing survival rates.

ALSO READ: The Hidden Struggles Of Unplanned Pregnancies And Their Impact On Maternal Health

A Holistic Approach To Prevention

Preventive healthcare should not be considered as a simple treatment of diseases, it is a forward-thinking way to health. Healthy nutrition, physical exercise every day, no tobacco, alcohol in moderation and stress management are excellent methods that the body can use to repel cancer. However, that is not all because the risk factors, genetic and lifestyle, that make some people more prone to a particular type of cancer are also to be looked into and acknowledged.

Next comes early screening as the crucial step in this series. Breast, cervical, colorectal, and oral cancers, which are the most common ones in India, are very easy to treat if discovered at an early stage. Nevertheless, the issue of late diagnosis continues to happen mainly because of ignorance and irregular screening practices.

Beyond Individual Responsibility

On a larger scale, preventive health programs should not put all the responsibilities on the individuals but rather direct their efforts to the community and raise awareness. Public health promotions, workplace screening campaigns, and primary health care that includes cancer prevention can help in detecting diseases early even in rural and low-income areas. The significance of technology in this whole process is also noteworthy, AI-based diagnostics, telemedicine, and digital health platforms are improving the access and efficiency of early screening.

Cancer is not so easily written off. If we will combine preventive health practices with prompt and regular screenings, we can transfer from a reactive treatment to a proactive wellness, saving lives, decreasing healthcare flows, and empowering people to take care of their health.

Dr. Sameer Bhati, Public Health Expert

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator