National Cancer Awareness Day 2025: Healthy Living Tips To Lower The Risk Of Cancer

(By Dr. Pallavi Reidu)

Cancer remains among the most significant global health threats, responsible for millions of deaths annually. Around 20 million new cases are reported across the world in 2022, resulting in approximately 9.7 million fatalities. In India, over 14 lakh new cases were documented by the ICMR in 2023 - a figure that is predicted to rise. Nonetheless, behind these alarming numbers lies a crucial truth: many forms of cancer are preventable. According to WHO, 30-50 per cent of cases can be traced to preventable causes. The path to prevention, therefore, starts not only in hospitals or laboratories but within everyday choices, on the plate, in daily habits, and in mindful living.

ALSO READ: The Hidden Warning Signs Of A Heart Attack Most People Mistake For Stress Or Indigestion

Avoiding Tobacco In All Forms

One of the strongest links to cancer lies in tobacco use. Tobacco is responsible for nearly 22 per cent of all cancer deaths and is associated with cancers of the lung, mouth, throat, pancreas, bladder, cervix, and kidney. Even exposure to secondhand smoke can elevate the risk. Chewing tobacco too is dangerous, leading to cancers of the mouth and pancreas. Completely avoiding tobacco in all its forms is one of the most effective ways to limit cancer risk. For those trying to quit, professional guidance plus cessation programs can provide significant support in overcoming addiction.

Adopting A Cancer-Preventive Diet

While diet alone cannot certify all-around protection, certain food choices are known to reduce cancer risk. Diets rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes supply antioxidants and fibre that protect cells from damage. Processed meats, refined grains, and foods high in added sugars and unhealthy fats should be limited. Alcohol consumption also increases the likelihood of cancers of the breast, liver, colon, and kidney; hence, moderation or better yet, avoidance, can make a difference.

The Mediterranean diet, based around plant-based foods, healthy fats like olive oil, and adequate consumption of fish, has been associated with a lower risk of certain cancers, particularly breast cancer. Including cancer-fighting foods like broccoli, carrots, beans, citrus fruits, flaxseeds, garlic, and turmeric can further strengthen the body’s natural defences through their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant traits.

Maintaining A Healthy Weight And Staying Active

Excessive weight contributes to the development of several cancers. Some of these are the cancers of breast, colon, liver, and pancreas. Body fat impacts hormone levels, primarily estrogen and insulin. This, in turn, increases cancer growth. Regular physical activity aids in regulating these hormones, enhances immunity as well as supports overall metabolic health. Health experts advise at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic exercise per week. In addition, activities like brisk walking, swimming, cycling, or yoga not only control weight but also strengthen the body’s resistance to disease.

Protecting Against Harmful Sun Exposure

Skin cancer is one of the most common as well as most preventable forms of cancer. The key lies in safeguarding the skin from ultraviolet (UV) radiation. Limiting sun exposure between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. using broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and wearing protective clothing, hats, and sunglasses are essential shields. Tanning beds and sunlamps can also be avoided since they emit harmful rays similar to direct sunlight.

Preventing Infection Through Vaccination

Certain viral infections increase cancer risk, and well timed vaccination offers a crucial line of defence. The hepatitis B vaccine protects against a virus that can lead to liver cancer. On the other hand, the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine prevents infections linked to cervical, throat, and other genital cancers. Immunising children and young adults who missed earlier vaccinations can significantly reduce the risk of these cancers later in life.

A Life Shaped By Prevention

While genetics and environmental exposures play a role, lifestyle remains one of the most powerful tools in lowering cancer risk. The choice to avoid tobacco, eat mindfully, move regularly, stay protected from infections and undergo routine screenings can together rewrite an individual's health story. Amid the quiet consistency of these habits lies a profound truth: prevention is not an act of fear. Instead, it is one of the ways of empowerment, a conscious decision to nurture the body, safeguard the future, plus live fully in health.

Dr Pallavi Reidu is the Consultant Medical Oncology at Kailash Deepak Hospital

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is shared by experts and is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-

Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator