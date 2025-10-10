World Mental Health Day 2025: The Impact Of Social Media And New Trends On Wellbeing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







{By: Dr Kedar Tilwe}

In today’s connected world, social media has become a part of almost everything we do — the way we talk, share, and stay informed. What started as a way to bring people closer has now turned into a vast digital world that can help our mental health in some ways, but also harm it in others. In simple terms, social media works like a double-edged sword — it can create awareness, build confidence, and make people feel supported, but it can also increase stress, comparison, and anxiety if not used mindfully.

The Positive Ripple Effect

At its best, social media helps people stay connected across cities, countries, and even continents. It allows open and meaningful conversations that were once difficult to have, especially about topics like mental health. Over time, it has helped break the stigma — the feeling of shame or fear — around discussing mental well-being. Today, people freely talk about therapy (professional counselling to manage thoughts and emotions), mindfulness (staying calm and aware in the present moment), and self-care (taking time to look after one’s own health and happiness). Campaigns, influencers, and even regular users are spreading positive messages that make others feel understood and supported. As a result, online spaces have become more caring and inclusive, where people can learn, heal, and connect — sometimes finding comfort from strangers who truly relate to what they’re going through.

The Hidden Downside

However, the same social media platforms that help us connect can also make us feel lonely and disconnected. Constantly seeing pictures and posts that show only the “perfect” side of people’s lives creates what’s called Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) — the feeling that others are happier, more successful, or living better lives than we are. This pressure, especially on young people, makes many try to match unrealistic standards of beauty, success, or lifestyle. Comparing oneself to others all the time can lead to anxiety (constant worry or nervousness), depression (feeling sad and hopeless for long periods), and a sense of not being good enough. Spending too much time online without breaks can also lead to loneliness, panic attacks (sudden intense fear and discomfort), and unhealthy habits like using alcohol or drugs as a way to cope.

Striking A Balance

The solution is not to completely quit social media, but to use it more mindfully. This means setting digital boundaries — like limiting screen time or taking short breaks — and following pages or people who share positive and helpful content. It’s equally important to spend time with friends and family in real life, as face-to-face connections help build emotional balance.

When used wisely, social media can actually support mental health by spreading awareness and creating supportive communities. But we need to stay in control — instead of letting the platform’s algorithm (the system that decides what posts you see) decide how we feel or think. In the end, social media mirrors both the good and bad sides of human nature — it can bring people together or push them apart, heal minds or hurt them. The real difference lies in how we choose to use it every day.

The author, Dr Kedar Tilwe, is the Consultant Psychiatrist, Fortis Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

