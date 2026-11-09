Mangoes May Improve Insulin Resistance, HDL Levels In People With Diabetes: Study

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian research challenges diabetics completely avoiding mangoes.

First study: moderate mangoes did not spike blood sugar.

Second study improved health markers for diabetic mango consumers.

Mangoes have low-to-medium GI, require portion control.

People with diabetes are often advised to avoid fruits that contain high amounts of natural sugar, particularly mangoes. However, new research by Indian scientists has challenged this common belief, suggesting that people with diabetes may also enjoy mangoes in moderation. The findings indicate that eating mangoes in controlled portions may not necessarily cause a significant rise in blood sugar levels and could even offer certain health benefits.

Why Do People With Diabetes Avoid Certain Fruits?

People with diabetes need to be careful about their daily diet to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. They are generally encouraged to include nutritious foods such as nuts, whole grains and fibre-rich foods while limiting processed and sugary products.

However, many people with diabetes also hesitate to eat fruits, especially those considered high in natural sugar. Mangoes, often referred to as the king of fruits, are among the most commonly avoided options because of their sweetness.

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Two Major Studies Examine The Effects Of Mango Consumption

Two studies recently examined how consuming mangoes in controlled quantities affects people with diabetes.

The first study was conducted jointly by Fortis C-DOC Hospital in New Delhi and the National Diabetes, Obesity and Cholesterol Foundation. It included 95 participants, of whom 45 had diabetes and 50 were healthy individuals.

The researchers investigated whether eating mangoes had any significant impact on blood glucose levels.

First Study Finds No Significant Rise In Blood Sugar

In the first study, participants with diabetes were given 250 grams of mangoes for breakfast. Their blood sugar levels were monitored continuously after consumption.

The participants also used a specialised glucose-monitoring sensor for three days to track changes in their blood sugar levels.

The findings suggested that eating mangoes did not cause a substantial increase in blood glucose levels. In several cases, the blood sugar response remained comparable to that observed after consuming bread.

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Second Study Reports Improvements In Several Health Parameters

The second study involved 35 adults with diabetes and was conducted as a randomised controlled trial.

Participants were divided into two groups. One group consumed 250 grams of Safeda or Dasheri mangoes daily, while the other consumed an equivalent quantity of white bread.

The findings showed improvements in several health parameters among participants who consumed mangoes. These included fasting blood glucose, HbA1c levels, insulin resistance, body weight, waist circumference and skinfold thickness.

An increase in HDL levels, commonly known as good cholesterol, was also observed in the mango-consuming group.

The study was published in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders.

What Is The Glycaemic Index Of Mangoes?

The research also highlighted the glycaemic index (GI) of mangoes, which ranges between 51 and 60.

The glycaemic index measures how quickly a particular food raises blood sugar levels after consumption.

Foods are generally classified into three categories based on their GI:

Low GI (0-55): These foods are digested more slowly and generally cause a gradual rise in blood sugar levels.

These foods are digested more slowly and generally cause a gradual rise in blood sugar levels. Medium GI (56-69): These foods have a moderate impact on blood glucose.

These foods have a moderate impact on blood glucose. High GI (70 or above): These foods can cause a relatively rapid increase in blood sugar levels.

With a GI ranging between 51 and 60, mangoes fall within the low-to-medium or medium GI range, depending on the variety and measurement. This suggests that they can potentially be included in a diabetes-friendly diet in controlled quantities.

Precautions Diabetics Should Take While Eating Mangoes

Although the findings offer encouraging insights, people with diabetes should not start consuming mangoes in unlimited quantities.

Portion control remains important, as individual blood sugar responses can vary. Eating smaller portions and pairing mangoes with foods containing protein, fibre or healthy fats may help manage the overall blood sugar response.

People with diabetes should also monitor their glucose levels and consult their doctor or dietitian before making significant changes to their diet.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

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