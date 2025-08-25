{By: Dr Sonu Taxak}

In the journey of conception, men have long been seen as biologically “fertile forever”. However, research has debunked this myth. Sperm health plays a pivotal role in conception. A report published by Human Reproduction Update shows that global sperm counts have dropped by over 50% in the past 40 years. From age and stress to diet and lifestyle, a man’s choices have everything to do with his sperm quality.

Threats To His Sperm Count And Quality

Oxidative Stress: In this condition, harmful free radicals outweigh protective antioxidants in the body. This imbalance damages sperm DNA, reduces motility, and lowers the chances of successful conception.

Frequent consumption of processed meats and saturated fats disrupts testosterone production and increases abnormal sperm formation. Smoking And Alcohol Use: Smoking causes DNA fragmentation in sperm and lowers count and motility. Excessive alcohol consumption interferes with testosterone levels, sperm production, and may even reduce libido.

How Men Can Hack Their Reproductive Health

Power Up With Antioxidants: Antioxidants are the best defense against oxidative stress. Nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin E, lycopene and Coenzyme Q10 have been clinically shown to improve sperm count and motility.

A diet rich in unprocessed foods, fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats improves sperm quality and hormonal balance. Watch The Weight: Maintaining a healthy weight can make all the difference, helping rebalance hormones and supporting reproductive health.

Patience Is The Key

Sperm regenerates every 74 days. Thus, the changes you make today will reflect in your sperm health two to three months down the line.

Protecting sperm health begins with awareness. Eating right and maintaining a disciplined lifestyle can ease the parenthood journey.

The author, Dr Sonu Taxak, is a Senior IVF Consultant, at Yellow Fertility & IVF.

