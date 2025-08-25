Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Male Fertility And Diet: Top Foods That Boost Or Harm Sperm Health

Discover how diet affects male fertility. Learn which foods improve sperm count and motility, which habits harm sperm health, and tips to boost reproductive wellness.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
{By: Dr Sonu Taxak}

In the journey of conception, men have long been seen as biologically “fertile forever”. However, research has debunked this myth. Sperm health plays a pivotal role in conception. A report published by Human Reproduction Update shows that global sperm counts have dropped by over 50% in the past 40 years. From age and stress to diet and lifestyle, a man’s choices have everything to do with his sperm quality.

Threats To His Sperm Count And Quality

  • Oxidative Stress: In this condition, harmful free radicals outweigh protective antioxidants in the body. This imbalance damages sperm DNA, reduces motility, and lowers the chances of successful conception.
  • Processed And Fat-Heavy Diets: Frequent consumption of processed meats and saturated fats disrupts testosterone production and increases abnormal sperm formation.
  • Smoking And Alcohol Use: Smoking causes DNA fragmentation in sperm and lowers count and motility. Excessive alcohol consumption interferes with testosterone levels, sperm production, and may even reduce libido.
  • Micronutrient Deficiencies: Lack of essential nutrients like zinc, selenium, folate, and vitamin D can impair spermatogenesis (sperm production) and lower semen quality.
  • Excess Weight: Obesity results in low testosterone and higher estrogen levels in men, both of which negatively affect sperm development and libido.

How Men Can Hack Their Reproductive Health

  • Power Up With Antioxidants: Antioxidants are the best defense against oxidative stress. Nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin E, lycopene and Coenzyme Q10 have been clinically shown to improve sperm count and motility.
  • Clean Up Your Plate: A diet rich in unprocessed foods, fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats improves sperm quality and hormonal balance.
  • Watch The Weight: Maintaining a healthy weight can make all the difference, helping rebalance hormones and supporting reproductive health.
  • Ditch Tobacco And Alcohol: Cutting out cigarettes and limiting alcohol intake are two of the most immediate and effective ways to support fertility.

Patience Is The Key

Sperm regenerates every 74 days. Thus, the changes you make today will reflect in your sperm health two to three months down the line.

Protecting sperm health begins with awareness. Eating right and maintaining a disciplined lifestyle can ease the parenthood journey. 

The author, Dr Sonu Taxak, is a Senior IVF Consultant, at Yellow Fertility & IVF.

[Disclaimer: The information provided in the article, including treatment suggestions shared by doctors, is intended for general informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.]

Check out below Health Tools-
Calculate Your Body Mass Index ( BMI )

Calculate The Age Through Age Calculator

Published at : 25 Aug 2025 04:30 PM (IST)
