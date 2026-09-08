Malaika Arora Shares 4 Yoga Poses For Lower Body Mobility And A Stronger Back: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Malaika Arora's routine focuses on hip, back, lower body mobility.

Shalabhasana strengthens back muscles, improving posture and stability.

Low lunge and Malasana enhance hip and lower body flexibility.

90-90 hip switches improve overall hip rotation and mobility.

Bollywood fitness icon Malaika Arora is known for her disciplined approach to fitness and wellness. From strength training to yoga, she frequently shares glimpses of her fitness routine with her followers on social media. In one of her recent fitness posts, Malaika highlighted four yoga poses and mobility exercises that focus on the hips, back and lower body. These movements can be particularly useful for people who spend long hours sitting or experience stiffness after periods of inactivity. From Shalabhasana to 90-90 hip switches, here are the four movements and their potential benefits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

1. Shalabhasana (Locust Pose)

Shalabhasana, or Locust Pose, is performed by lying on the stomach and lifting parts of the upper and lower body while keeping the core engaged. In the movement shared by Malaika, the chest and legs are lifted from the floor while the body remains controlled.

Benefits Of Shalabhasana

The pose engages the muscles along the back, along with the glutes and other supporting muscles. Strengthening these areas can support better posture and overall spinal stability. It may also help improve body awareness and mobility when practised as part of a balanced yoga routine. However, people with existing back problems should avoid pushing through pain and seek appropriate professional advice before trying new exercises.

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2. Low Lunge With Thoracic Twist

The second movement combines a low lunge with an upper-body rotation. One leg is positioned forward while the other remains extended behind, creating a stretch around the hip area. The torso is then rotated to one side.

Benefits Of Low Lunge With Twist

A low lunge can stretch the hip flexors, which may feel tight after prolonged sitting. Adding a gentle rotation introduces movement through the upper and middle back. The position also requires balance and core control, while the legs remain active throughout the movement. Performing the twist slowly and within a comfortable range is important rather than forcing the body into a deeper rotation.

3. Malasana With Arm Reach

Malasana, commonly known as Garland Pose, is a deep squat that works on mobility around the hips and lower body. In this variation, the torso rotates while one arm reaches upwards.

Benefits Of Malasana

A comfortable deep squat can encourage mobility around the hips and ankles while stretching the inner thighs and groin. The rotational component also encourages movement through the upper body. For people with limited ankle or hip mobility, however, achieving a deep squat may be difficult. Using support or reducing the depth can make the movement more manageable.

4. 90-90 Hip Mobility Switches

The final movement is a dynamic hip mobility exercise performed from a seated 90-90 position. Both legs are bent while the hips rotate as the knees move from one side to the other.

Benefits Of 90-90 Hip Switches

This movement works on internal and external hip rotation and can help improve the range of motion around the hips when practised regularly and comfortably. Better hip mobility may also make everyday movements such as sitting, standing and squatting easier. Since the lower back can sometimes compensate when hip movement is restricted, developing controlled hip mobility may also support more efficient movement.

Why Hip Mobility Matters

Long periods of sitting can leave many people feeling stiff around the hips and lower back. Regular movement, stretching and strengthening can help maintain mobility and support good movement patterns. The four exercises highlighted here combine stretching, strengthening and controlled mobility rather than focusing solely on flexibility. This makes them useful additions to a broader fitness routine when performed with proper technique.

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Practise With Proper Form

Yoga and mobility exercises should never be performed by forcing a joint or stretching into pain. Beginners should start with a comfortable range of motion and gradually develop control. People with existing injuries, persistent back pain or other medical concerns should consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting a new exercise routine.

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