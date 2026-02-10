Mahashivratri 2026: Is It On February 15 Or 16? Know The Exact Date, Puja Timings, And More

Mahashivratri, the most revered night dedicated to Lord Shiv, is one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism. While Shivratri is observed every month on the Chaturdashi of the Krishna Paksha, Mahashivratri falls specifically in the Krishna Paksha of the Phalgun month. Religious beliefs hold that it was on this sacred night that Lord Shiv manifested in the form of the Shivling.

According to scriptures, the shivling symbolically represents the union of mind, consciousness, Brahman, maya, soul, intellect, space, air, fire, water, and earth. This is why worship and meditation performed on Mahashivratri are believed to fulfill devotees’ wishes and grant spiritual merit.

Mahashivratri 2026 Exact Date

There has been some confusion regarding whether Mahashivratri will be observed on February 15 or 16 in 2026. As per the Hindu Panchang:

Chaturdashi Tithi begins: February 15, 2026, at 5:04 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi ends: February 16, 2026, at 5:34 PM

Although Hindu festivals are generally observed based on Udaya Tithi (sunrise), Mahashivratri is celebrated on the day when Chaturdashi prevails during the Nishita Kaal. Based on this rule, Mahashivratri will be observed on February 15, 2026.

Nishita Kaal Muhurat

Nishita Kaal: 12:09 AM to 1:01 AM (late night)

Four Prahar Puja Timings On Mahashivratri

First Prahar: 6:11 PM – 9:23 PM

6:11 PM – 9:23 PM Second Prahar: 9:23 PM – 12:35 AM (February 16)

9:23 PM – 12:35 AM (February 16) Third Prahar: 12:35 AM – 3:47 AM (February 16)

12:35 AM – 3:47 AM (February 16) Fourth Prahar: 3:47 AM – 6:59 AM (February 16)

Rare Auspicious Yogas After 300 Years

Mahashivratri 2026 is considered exceptionally auspicious due to several rare planetary combinations forming after nearly 300 years. On this day:

Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog will be formed due to the conjunction of Mercury and Venus.

Budhaditya Rajyog will occur with the conjunction of Mercury and the Sun.

Shukraditya Yog will form due to the alignment of the Sun and Venus.

Shasha Mahapurush Rajyog will be created as Saturn remains in Aquarius.

The presence of the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Rahu together in Aquarius will also form a powerful Chaturgrahi Yog.

Astrologers believe these yogas enhance spiritual growth, prosperity, and positive transformations for devotees.

The Story Of Lord Shiv’s Manifestation

According to the Shiv Purana, after the creation of the universe, a dispute arose between Lord Vishnu and Lord Brahma over supremacy. At that moment, a mysterious, radiant pillar appeared, accompanied by a divine voice declaring that whoever could find its beginning or end would be considered supreme.

Lord Vishnu descended downward while Lord Brahma ascended upward, but neither could find the end of the pillar. Vishnu accepted defeat, while Brahma falsely claimed success. Immediately, a divine voice echoed through the cosmos, proclaiming, “I am the Shivling, without beginning or end.” Lord Shiv then manifested, establishing his supreme cosmic power.

This legend not only symbolizes Shiv’s infinity but also conveys a moral lesson, truth and honesty ultimately prevail, while falsehood leads to downfall.

Mahashivratri And The Path Of Purusharth

Mahashivratri is believed to offer devotees protection from negative forces and the strength to overcome desires such as lust, anger, and greed. The festival is considered especially auspicious for women. Married women pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands, while unmarried women seek a life partner with virtues like those of Lord Shiv.

